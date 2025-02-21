Voices from the Arab press: Trump’s Gaza plan remains a fantasy

President Trump and the Gulf

Al Qabas, Kuwait, February 12

US President Donald Trump has returned to the presidency of the United States, buoyed by an unforeseen landslide victory that has propelled him back into the White House.

His success has left him intoxicated with triumph and armed with an agenda filled with ambitious plans that encompass both the feasible and the challenging. Undeniably, his extensive ambitions have been fueled by the overwhelming victory granted to him by the American electorate, which surpassed all projections.

This substantial victory has certainly triggered concerns within the global community, particularly given President Trump’s unconventional approach. He eschews traditional logic and norms, addressing international issues with convictions that shape the ideas and solutions he proposes.

The president does not adhere to conventional problem-solving mechanisms. He exists in his own realm, dismissing analyses, the quality of advice, or the obviousness of logic and rationality, guided by a subjective belief in his capacity to unravel mysteries, surmount obstacles, and fill gaps. This confidence is bolstered by the formidable power wielded by the United States across various domains.

Furthermore, he introduces proposals to allies and adversaries that frequently conflict with his role as a neutral mediator. Trump steadfastly maintains positions as remedies for the issues he negotiates, often with little regard for their legitimacy or legality. He remains determined to reduce the burdens shouldered by the United States in maintaining global stability, a stance that has raised apprehensions in Europe, NATO, and among allies in Asia.

Turning his focus to the Israeli-Arab conflict, he devises intricate solutions he deems viable, relying on American strength and his entrenched personal convictions. In his perspective, the endorsements from Bahrain, the Emirates, Sudan, and Morocco in the Abraham Accords validate his approach.

Now, once again, Trump is resolute in advancing his role to secure an acceptable resolution with Israel and nations like Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Syria, and the remaining Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

The president undoubtedly senses that the present conditions offer a unique context for peaceful resolutions, distinct from prior attempts, granting a greater prospect of success. Multiple factors contribute to his optimism.

The Trump administration has undoubtedly monitored substantial transformations in the Arab world. The Assad regime has vanished, succeeded by a government open to initiatives that untangle the complexities inherited from its predecessor. Iraq has also undergone political shifts concerning regional matters, fostering an adaptive environment in line with the peace efforts championed by Trump. No significant regional opposition exists to pursuing an agreeable resolution to the Palestinian issue. Events in recent months, particularly the Israeli offensive on Gaza, its targeting of Hamas, and its elimination of Hezbollah’s presence in southern Lebanon, have influenced regional dynamics. Israel has successfully neutralized the Iranian military presence in Syria, with the Islamic Republic losing its key ally following the disappearance of the Assad regime and paving the way for moderate forces to align with the broader regional trend. As the Iranian presence dwindles in Lebanon, Syria, and Iraq, the prospects for peace solutions acceptable to Syria, Lebanon, and Iraq have heightened. President Trump is focusing on Saudi Arabia’s potential involvement in the Abraham Accords, but he must recognize the kingdom’s rationale for abstaining. Riyadh has put forth a comprehensive proposal advocating for the establishment of a Palestinian state in the West Bank and Gaza for collective recognition of Israel, reflecting the broader Arab position. Without a Palestinian state, the region will continue to grapple with instability, turmoil, extremist proliferation, and mounting terrorism. The GCC countries play a crucial role in global security and economic stability, as they are responsible for supplying essential energy at reasonable prices. Their diplomacy is rooted in their understanding of their pivotal role in the global economy. The GCC states also actively engage in global development efforts, championing economic, social, and educational initiatives in developing countries, reflecting their commitment to advancing collective goals. Persistent skepticism among Arab states, including the Gulf, surrounds President Trump’s commitment to the principles necessary for easing tensions in the occupied Palestinian territories. His position, marked by strong support for Israel, including endorsing the annexation of Jerusalem and the Golan Heights, remains indifferent to the objections from Arabs and others advocating for a balanced solution. Confidence in his support for Security Council resolutions and their implementation remains elusive. The transformation in the Arab region has reshaped the context of America’s involvement, witnessing increased engagement compared to Trump’s first presidency four years ago. Gulf-American relations have expanded and evolved from a phase of strength to a strategic partnership, a reality President Trump is likely to leverage to pursue his objectives. For President Trump to succeed in his peace endeavors, he must focus his efforts on persuading Israel to accept the establishment of a Palestinian state in the West Bank and Gaza. Without a state embodying Palestinian aspirations, peace will remain elusive, posing significant challenges to all initiatives. Its absence continues to pose a formidable barrier, demanding renewed, earnest efforts to actualize the Palestinian people’s right to statehood. President Trump stands to achieve success if he recognizes the imperative of establishing a Palestinian state in Gaza and the West Bank. Conversely, ignoring this necessity would undermine his prospects for resolution.

Implement agreement and liberate Lebanon from occupation

Nida Al Watan, Lebanon, February 14

On February 18, Lebanon stands at a critical crossroads, necessitating the resolute and transparent implementation of agreements, as the country’s deceptive tactics in handling commitments, particularly the ceasefire agreement, have proven ineffective.

It is time for Lebanon to fully honor the terms of the ceasefire accord, as any delay or manipulation could perpetuate the Israeli occupation of Lebanese territory.

The agreement is unequivocal in all its provisions, leaving no room for interpretation: No weapons can be carried by forces other than those belonging to the state. This stipulation is not merely a security measure but a cornerstone for reclaiming national sovereignty. Lebanon cannot achieve stability while weapons operate outside state authority, imposing agendas and hampering decisions of war and peace.

The agreement encompasses the entire area south and north of the Litani River and emphasizes the necessity of border control. Achieving stability requires extending state authority across the entirety of its territory, which mandates the Lebanese Army’s deployment along the Blue Line, from the Bekaa to the northern borders. Exclusive possession of arms by the military is the only assurance against renewed conflicts and preventing Israeli justifications for occupation.

It must be acknowledged that this agreement emerged from a power imbalance following a devastating war. The regional and international climate no longer permits any unlawful armed presence, and the urgency to align with these changes by unambiguously enforcing agreements is palpable.

In this context, Hezbollah’s armaments become a pivotal factor in perpetuating the occupation. The persistence of these weapons enables Israel to rationalize its military presence and interventions in Lebanon under the guise of safeguarding national security. Thus, Lebanon’s liberation hinges on dismantling this justification by confining arms possession to the Lebanese state exclusively.

Enforcing the agreement does not equate to succumbing to foreign dictates but rather to reclaiming the authority over decisions of war and peace from any party other than the state. This demands a unified national stance that transcends narrow sectarian and political considerations to confront the Israeli occupation and restore full sovereignty.

It is time to demonstrate seriousness and national responsibility by implementing the agreement comprehensively, devoid of narrow interpretations or political maneuvering. Hesitation and procrastination will only prolong the occupation and the ongoing national distress. Therefore, restricting arms to the Lebanese Army and deploying them along the borders stands as the sole path to ensuring Lebanon’s security and stability. – Assaad Bechara

Trump: Don’t lose your friends and allies

Okaz, Saudi Arabia, February 12

Throughout the political history of Saudi Arabia, its leadership has never made provocative statements about US elections or who will reside in the White House for the next four years. This is strictly an internal American matter in which they do not interfere.

Nevertheless, there is undoubtedly a political preference for one president over another, based on the anticipated ability of a US president to manage Middle Eastern affairs transparently and without harming the interests of Arab nations.

Historically, many US presidents have formed bonds of friendship with Saudi leaders, influencing the political landscape in the region, particularly regarding the Palestinian issue.

In the early 1980s, the Israeli military invaded Lebanese territory to eliminate the PLO, headquartered in Lebanon. The removal of these symbols severely weakened the Palestinian cause, potentially leading to its complete dissolution.

However, Saudi diplomacy, spearheaded by King Fahd, may he rest in peace, exerted significant pressure on the US government at the time to impose similar pressures on Israel. This allowed the Palestinian leadership to leave Lebanon peacefully and relocate to Tunisia. These diplomatic efforts resulted in the departure of the Palestinian leadership and forces from Lebanon.

It’s noteworthy that various American administrations, under different presidents, recognize the importance of the Palestinian issue to Arabs as a whole. Many presidents have pressed successive Israeli governments to negotiate with Palestinians to establish regional peace.

Among the most notable American presidents who supported peace were Jimmy Carter, George H.W. Bush, and Bill Clinton. Bush even threatened to withhold support from Israel if it did not participate in peace talks led by the Soviet Union and the United States in Spain.

However, the uninspired policy of former president Biden’s administration toward the Palestinian issue prompted hopes that the newly elected President Trump would take a different approach. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia regarded President Trump as a friend who cares for his allies’ interests and as a strong figure capable of pressuring Israel.

They also believed he could combat terrorism and dismantle the so-called Axis of Evil, which somewhat materialized during his first term as he curtailed sources of terrorism by tackling certain terrorist leaders.

Optimists welcomed President Trump to continue the peace process in the region, albeit not at the region’s expense. He might have considered his proposed political solution, which suggested removing Palestinians from their historical lands and resettling them in other Arab countries, sufficient to resolve the Palestinian issue. Yet, President Trump seemingly overlooked that the Palestinian issue is a matter of historical rights for all Arab peoples, primarily the Palestinians themselves.

The history of ancient people cannot be erased under any circumstances. This timeless land holds imprints of history extending for centuries, with people who lived on their ancestors’ soil.

No president or leader can dictate who resides in this place; history cannot be obliterated by a few arbitrary decisions, subject to the whims of great countries’ leaders. No country, regardless of its military and political might, can alter history and distribute a people’s heritage arbitrarily.

The West Bank and Gaza Strip remain the embodiment of the Palestinian dream. It is striking that President Trump suggested that Egypt and Jordan agree to relocate the people of Gaza, disregarding the rightful owners of the cause and the land. No Arab country can forfeit ownership of what it does not possess.

President Trump desires to transform Canada into an American state and seeks to acquire Greenland from Denmark. These statements might eventually cost him allies and friends from Arab and Western countries alike. Certainly, a vital indicator of success for any president is building alliances that serve his country’s interests. Losing allies and friends means that former partners will adopt defensive stances to protect their people’s interests.

Losing allies may ultimately harm American interests in the long term. These reckless policies might yield short-term successes, but in the end, historical rights cannot be nullified by a few hasty decisions made by countries wielding political and military power to support a usurping state in a world where the law of the jungle seems to loom on the horizon.– Mohamed Mufti

Trump’s Gaza plan remains a fantasy

Al-Masry Al-Youm, Egypt, February 14

For US President Donald Trump, the calculus is straightforward and unambiguous. He perceives a world where countries that receive aid from the United States are naturally expected to comply with his directives, answer his calls, and refrain from opposing him on any issue he deems essential.

Similarly, nations shielded by the US military from powerful aggressors are presumed to have no right to defy his aspirations, regardless of the cost, as protecting their regimes is a cherished objective deserving the ultimate sacrifice.

Stemming from this unique interpretation of global affairs, Trump dismisses those who urge him to adopt a more measured approach and set the stage before embarking on his dramatic endeavors.

In the case of Jordan, he views the nation as a steadfast ally, recalling how it activated its air defenses to intercept Iranian missiles targeting Israel. So, why now does it not provide another concession to Israel by integrating a portion of the Palestinian population within its borders?

Trump fails to grasp that during the peak of Israeli-Iranian tensions, Jordan declared its airspace off-limits for missile exchanges between the foes and vowed to intercept any projectiles traversing its territory, prioritizing Jordan’s security over Israel’s.

This rationale is sound and unimpeachable, and even in the face of allegations of military collusion with Israel, such charges can be vigorously dismissed. Thus, the US would achieve its objectives, while Jordan would retain its dignity with its populace.

However, Trump’s current demands disregard the needs of Arab stakeholders entirely, appearing as if he seeks to fulfill his ambitions while publicly shaming them. The American president seeks to inaugurate a new chapter in geopolitical maneuvering that didn’t exist before.

Historically, the West safeguarded the regimes of its former colonies in return for alignment with its objectives, particularly during and after the Cold War – a practice conducted quietly and without spectacle.

Yet, the new Trumpian doctrine, nurtured by the Israeli Right and influenced by wartime strategists, contends that the Palestinian populace should be displaced with Arab involvement, resettled in Arab cities, funded by the Gulf’s financial surplus. The agenda extends further, envisioning the construction of world-class coastal resorts that rival the French Riviera.

These developments, once completed, would be delivered to Trump, who would then bestow them upon Israel, transforming it into a premier tourist destination with unparalleled allure and a state of peace lauded by its Arab neighbors.

This seemingly miraculous resolution to the Palestinian issue would come at minimal cost, bestowing upon Israel an invaluable legacy while facilitating the fulfillment of prophetic Talmudic visions and the establishment of David’s new kingdom.

What Trump fails to realize, however, is that despite the current frailties within the Arab world, such a dream remains unattainable.– Osama Gharib

