US focuses airstrikes on terror group in northwest Syria - analysis

Over the last three weeks, the US has been laser-focused on decimating the leadership of a small Al Qaeda affiliate that has forces in northwest Syria.

The US has carried out several strikes against Hurras al-Din. The group is present in areas between Idlib and Afrin and has operated there for several years, often close to the Turkish border. Idlib was run by the group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS). HTS swept to power in Damascus on December 8 as the Assad regime fell from power.

The US has used this period to focus on getting rid of terror threats that could emerge in the vacuum in Syria.

On February 21, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said that its “forces conducted a precision airstrike in Northwest Syria, killing Wasim Tahsin Bayraqdar, a senior leadership facilitator of the terrorist organization Hurras al-Din (HaD), an Al-Qaeda affiliate.”

The US said that the airstrike is part of CENTCOM's “ongoing commitment, along with partners in the region, to disrupt and degrade efforts by terrorists to plan, organize, and conduct attacks against civilians and military personnel from the US, our allies, and our partners throughout the region and beyond.” Further, US Central Command head Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla said “we will relentlessly pursue and destroy terrorist threats, no matter their location, in order to protect our homeland and our allies and partners.” Flag of al-Qaeda (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Six days prior, on February 15, the US also struck another senior operative from Hurras al-Din. The US said it targeted and killed a finance and logistics official in the terrorist organization. Kurilla said at the time that “we will continue to relentlessly pursue terrorists in order to defend our homeland and US, allied, and partner personnel in the region.”

On January 30, the US killed a third member of the same group. The precision airstrike in Northwest Syria targeted and killed Muhammad Salah al-Za'bir, “a senior operative in the terrorist organization Hurras al-Din,” the US said. Once again, Kurilla said that his forces would “continue to hunt and kill or capture terrorists, and defend our homeland, against groups that plot to attack US and allied personnel.”

The February 21 strike appeared to use the R9X “ninja” missile that uses blades to cut up a target rather than using a warhead. It’s basically a flying mincemeat machine, and it is easy to recognize because it usually targets a vehicle and leaves a signature mark as it rips through the vehicle’s roof. This is the weapon of choice for the US in these operations.

In June 2020, a similar missile, Bilal al-Sanani, another member of the group. Another member, Qasam al-Urduni, was apparently targeted at the same time.

In other incidents, the US helped enable Iraqi forces to conduct a strike against ISIS in Iraq, killing two ISIS operatives. "An initial post-strike clearance found the dead ISIS operatives, an explosive suicide belt, explosive material, and components of weapons destroyed in the strike," the US said.

This comes as the Iraqi Prime Minister Shia al-Sudani has said the US role in the anti-ISIS campaign is wrapping up in Iraq. “Through responsible dialogue, we have completed the mission of the Global Coalition Against Daesh,” Sudani said. Rudaw in Iraq reported that he said that Iraq has transitioned to a framework of “bilateral relations and security coordination” with individual coalition members and is navigating a carefully calibrated path to insulate itself from “the repercussions of decisions that disregard our national interests.”

January strikes

Back in January, the US also helped Iraq conduct a precision strike that killed five ISIS members. This took place near Kirkuk, an important city between Baghdad and Erbil. ISIS has been active in the desert near the city over the years. “An initial post-strike clearance found multiple explosive suicide belts and other materials.

The ISF-led operation is part of the ongoing Defeat-ISIS campaign to disrupt and degrade ISIS' capabilities, dismantle their attack networks, and ensure the enduring defeat of ISIS. Coalition Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve (CTF-OIR) enabled ISF during the operation by providing technical support and intelligence,” the US said. “ISIS remains a threat to the region and beyond, and CENTCOM, along with partners and allies, will continue to aggressively pursue these terrorists to protect the homeland,” CENTCOM added.