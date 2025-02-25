Druze community in Syria caught between regime, rebels, and foreign powers - analysis

The Druze community in southern Syria has been thrust into the spotlight by recent events.

The community primarily resides in Suwayda, a city in southern Syria known as Jebel Druze or the Hauran. This region is situated in southern Syria, near the Jordanian border. There are additional Druze communities in Syria, including a few near the Golan. They are part of the larger Druze community in Lebanon and Syria.

Druze in Syria have gone through difficult times over the last few years. During the Syrian civil war, they generally remained on the side of the Assad regime, but they chaffed under the state’s rule.

While many served either in the army or in local security units, they suffered a massacre at the hands of ISIS. They also suffered after the war due to neglect and continued controversy regarding the Assad regime’s attempts to restore authority over Suweida.

After the Assad regime fell, the community sought to position itself in regard to the new rulers in Damascus. Like many minority groups the Druze have watched closely to see if Ahmad Shara’a and the new authorities will be tolerant. A rebel led by the Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham stands in the back of a vehicle in al-Rashideen, Aleppo province, Syria November 29, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/Mahmoud Hasano)

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham and its previous incarnation as the Nusra Front were not always friendly toward the Druze or other minorities. Now, Syria is seeking to have more national dialogue and embrace various groups.

The Druze thus find themselves in a complex position, with various agendas tugging at them. While some Druze leaders meet with Shara’a, others appear to want to create more autonomy in Suweida. A new Suweida Military Council has popped up. This happened at the same time Israel’s Prime Minister spoke about southern Syria being demilitarized. There are voices in Israel who want to see Israel work more closely with the Druze and Kurds in Syria.

Closely monitored in the region

The Druze are being closely monitored in the region. Al-Akhbar in Lebanon, which supports Hezbollah, reported that “13 Syrian officers who defected from the dissolved army, led by Colonel Tariq al-Shoufi, announced yesterday the formation of the aforementioned council, seemingly in an effort to replicate the experience of the SDF, which established councils for the cities and provinces it oversees, while the newly formed council mentioned its collaboration with the Americans in the south.” The SDF, or Syrian Democratic Forces, is backed by the US to combat ISIS in eastern Syria.

In January, the Kurdish media Rudaw reported that a “delegation from the Syrian Democratic Council (SDC) on Tuesday visited Syria’s southern Druze-majority Suwayda province and met with Sheikh Hikmat Salman al-Hijri, the Druze spiritual leader, to discuss the country's political future.”

Hijri has said that diversity is Syria’s strength, and he has spoken about inclusive governance as being important for Syria. However, he has also critiqued Israel’s push into the buffer zone in Syria, something Israel did when Assad fell from power. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

In other parts of southern Syria outside of the Druze area, there have been protests against Netanyahu’s comments. These took place in the town of Khan Arnabeh, the city of Quneitra, and the cities of Nawa and Busra al-Sham in Daraa. A Druze Sheikh named Suleiman Abdul Baqi was also quoted by the New Arab as opposing Israel’s actions and “foreign interference.”

Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa also met with a delegation from the Druze community in Damascus this week. The official news agency SANA said that al-Sharaa met with dignitaries and notables from the Druze community and published photos of the meeting, while the spiritual leader of the Druze community in Sweida, Sheikh Hikmat al-Hijri, did not appear in the photos of the meeting, the New Arab noted.

It is difficult to know what is actually going on because each side wants to claim the Druze are moving in different directions. Some say that Hijri has rejected any “separatist” movements. Others condemn “foreign” interference.

The Kurdish-linked website ANHA noted that “armed factions in As-Suwayda announced the formation of a military council, which pledged to fulfill the requirements of protecting society and national and regional security, and to protect the southern borders from smuggling gangs, weapons, and drugs, and the infiltration of extremist terrorist organizations through them, and that it will be part of the national army of the new Syrian state, the secular, democratic, decentralized state.”

What is clear is that there are those who would like the Druze region to be “in play.” There are also voices that are against the US and Israel and former regime elements who want to paint the Druze as being co-opted by “foreign” support and “separatism.”

This is designed to drive a wedge with Damascus and create controversy. The Druze are not the only people between a rock and a hard place. The current national dialogue in Damascus has also excluded most Kurdish groups in Syria, and there are even rumors afoot about Ahmed al-Awda, the powerful leader of the southern Syria factions.