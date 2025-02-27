Hamas repurposing explosive devices, fixing tunnel network in preparation for ceasefire end - WSJ

Hamas terrorists have repurposed unexploded material into improvised explosive devices and scanned properties for listening devices left behind by the IDF to track their movements, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

According to the report, Hamas is monitoring Gaza for potential spies and has designated a separate unit to detect and counter any Israeli infiltration, Arab officials told the WSJ.

In addition, Hamas’s armed wing has appointed new commanders and begun repairing its underground tunnel network in preparation for the possibility of returning to war with Israel, according to officials.

These preparations from Hamas come as Israel and US officials push to extend the current ceasefire agreement in Gaza, which is meant to expire on Saturday. The 42nd day of the ceasefire is supposed to signal the transition from phase one to phase two of the signed deal.

However, if no negotiations are reached, Israel and Hamas will return to war, putting a pause on any further release of Israeli hostages in Gaza or Palestinian prisoners. A Palestinian Hamas terrorist and a member of the Red Cross sign documents during the handover of hostages Or Levy, Eli Sharabi and Ohad Ben Ami as part of the hostage deal between Hamas and Israel in Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip. Eller is standing to the left, February 8, 2025. (credit: REUTERS/Hatem Khaled)

Commitment to ceasefire deal

On Thursday morning, soon after the remains of four slain Israeli hostages and some 600 Palestinian prisoners were released, Hamas stated that the only way the remaining hostages would be freed was through a commitment to a ceasefire deal, The Jerusalem Post reported.

"We reiterate that the only way to secure the release of the occupation’s prisoners in Gaza is through negotiation and adherence to the agreed-upon terms," Hamas's statement read.

"Any attempts by Netanyahu and his government to backtrack on or obstruct the agreement will only lead to further suffering for the prisoners and their families."

"We have closed the door on the enemy’s false justifications, leaving it with no option but to begin negotiations for the second phase."

Although the terrorist organization claims that it is ready to negotiate, phase two negotiations have stalled, Israeli officials told The Post. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

"Witkoff did have a conversation with Dermer, and the mediators – there were ideas and inquiries, but no real negotiation with Hamas," said one of the sources.