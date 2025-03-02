Middle East expects Gaza ceasefire to continue - analysis

Two weeks ago, in mid-February, there was a lot of talk of “hell will break loose” in Gaza if Hamas didn’t abide by the ceasefire and continue to release hostages. At the time, it appeared Hamas was willing to walk away from the first phase of the ceasefire and not release hostages on time. In the end, Hamas backed down, and the hostages were released. Now the first phase of the ceasefire is over, and Hamas expects that it will be extended.

One can tell that Hamas expects things to remain calm by how it is behaving. It has set up tables for Ramadan in areas of Gaza and it seems to expect that calm will prevail. There is also no sense of crises in Doha or Cairo, the two places where mediation is taking place. Israel has threatened to cut off humanitarian aid going into Gaza unless Hamas extends the ceasefire. However, the overall sense is that somehow a solution will be found.

The basic discussion surrounds whether the first phase of the ceasefire will be extended such that a few hostages are released each week or if a new framework will be found to release more hostages at the beginning of a new ceasefire and then others at the end. Hamas doesn’t like the new proposals. It wants phase two of the original deal, which was agreed upon in mid-January, to be completed. The second phase would see Israel leave the Philadelphi corridor in southern Gaza and see the war end.

Hamas wants this because it would basically be a return to October 6. Hamas would have been allowed to murder more than 1,000 people, take 250 hostage, decimate Israeli communities and then receive thousands of prisoners released and return to control Gaza as if this was all acceptable. Then Hamas will rebuild its terrorist infrastructure and attack again and then take more hostages, get more prisoners released and do this again and again.

On the other hand, Israeli politicians are at an impasse. While some have warned about "hell breaking loose" in February, the tough talk has now been reduced. In February, there was talk of Israel supporting the Trump plan to move people out of Gaza so it could be rebuilt.

However, Israeli leaders have not presented any plan about how this might happen. Instead, they take a “wait and see” approach, expecting the Trump administration to sort things out. For instance, talks about the second phase of the deal were supposed to take place weeks ago, but Israel stalled and waited. Israeli politicians on the right have said they don’t want to go to phase 2. They want phase 1 to continue. Hamas disagrees.

The Arab states in the region don’t seem to think a crisis will grow too much. They may also assume the Trump administration can save things. The issue everyone faces is that the Trump administration may not have a magic wand to sort out all these problems. It also deals with the fallout from the meeting with Ukraine’s president and other domestic policy issues.

Key issues

The key issues involved now are whether Israel will threaten to do more than just cut off humanitarian aid going into Gaza. Hamas has stockpiled the aid that arrived during phase one of the ceasefire. It thus has enough aid for part of Ramadan. However, it will want to continue to have the aid flowing as it seeks to begin to rebuild and also show the population in Gaza that it has won and can secure their future. This is all part of the Hamas plan. Hamas expects the ceasefire to continue, and it thinks it has painted Israel into a corner in this respect.