Mossad's pager operation caused ex-Hezbollah chief Nasrallah to 'weep,' son states in interview

Former Hezbollah leader, Hassan Nasrallah was depressed and "wept for the young men" targeted by Mossad's pager operation against Hezbollah terrorists, according to his son Jawad, in an interview with Lebanese Al-Manar TV on Friday.

"He considered every one of them his son and felt their pain deeply," Jawad added.

Al-Manar TV also interviewed Nasrallah's daughter, Zainab, who stated that "the families of the martyrs held a special place in his heart."

"It pained him to bear the burdens of the nation and to be deprived of sitting with his children and experiencing their daily lives. During Ramadan, we would see him, but we never knew which day he would be with us," Zainab added.

She also stated that Nasrallah was "at the peak of exhaustion" from the outbreak of the war "until his martyrdom." Jawad Nasrallah (L) during his interview with Al-Manar TV on March 1. (credit: screenshot)

'We mocked the occupation'

Commenting on the Israel Air Force flying over Nasrallah's funeral ceremony, Jawad stated that this was "proof of their fear of the impact of spilled blood," insinuating that Nasrallah and other Hezbollah terrorists' deaths would cause an uprising that would scare Israel.

Jawad also paraphrased Hezbollah's first leader and Nasrallah's predecessor, Ragheb Harb, by stating, "We mocked the occupation." Harb was assassinated in February 1984.

"The only time he [Hassan] choked up was when he spoke about his mother’s deep attachment to his martyred son, Hadi," Zainab concluded while speaking about her memories of her father as a family man.

Hadi Nasrallah was part of the Radwan Force and was killed in a clash with the IDF in southern Lebanon in 1997.