Egypt positions itself for larger Gaza role - analysis

Egypt is in the spotlight over the possibility that it could play a larger role in Gaza. This doesn’t mean it wants to run Gaza. However, Cairo has historic interests in Gaza going back to the era of 1949-1967 when it did control Gaza.

In the last decades, it has often sought to mediate with Israel and Hamas. However, after October 7, 2023, and the Hamas attack, the role of Cairo has been unclear. Is it quietly backing Hamas or doing the right thing?

According to various reports, Egypt has said its Gaza reconstruction plan is now ready. It is presenting the plan to a meeting of Arab countries. Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty is a key player behind the plan.

It is supposed to be presented to various Arab countries at a summit on March 4. Key eyes in the region appear to be focused on this. Iran’s state media IRNA noted, “Arab states, which were swift to reject President Donald Trump’s plan for the US to take control of Gaza and resettle Palestinians elsewhere, are scrambling to agree on a diplomatic initiative to counter the proposal.”

The goal of these countries is not to let Trump's plan swamp their own plans. Israeli leaders and officials have embraced the Trump doctrine and plan for Gaza. However, it appears the Trump plan to resettle Gazans abroad is perhaps more about stirring things up than actually having it happen.

Trump has moved the proverbial Overton Window, and now, Egypt must come up with its own plan that fits within the new spectrum of ideas.

Trump has moved the proverbial Overton Window, and now, Egypt must come up with its own plan that fits within the new spectrum of ideas.

“We will hold intensive talks with major donor countries once the plan is adopted at the upcoming Arab Summit,” Abdelatty said in a press conference with the European Union commissioner for the Mediterranean, Dubravka Suica.

'High-stakes meeting'

Egypt’s Al-Ahram noted on March 3 that “Arab foreign ministers convened in Cairo on Monday for a high-stakes meeting at the Arab League to address the future of Gaza, setting the stage for an extraordinary summit at the presidential level on Tuesday at 3:00 pm. The summit, which will be held in the New administrative capital, would oppose plans to displace the Palestinians.”

Egypt was moved to action by the Trump plan. This shows how the Trump doctrine continues to get things moving in the region. For instance, Trump and his envoy Steve Witkoff helped put the urgency to a hostage deal that succeeded at least in its first phase.

"Egypt's proposal is practical and gaining traction among key Arab states," an Egyptian diplomatic source told Al-Ahram.

"It consists of multiple phases: first, immediate relief and shelter for those displaced by Israel's war; second, clearing Gaza's destruction using recycled materials to support rebuilding; and finally, restoring permanent housing and infrastructure."

Arab News noted that the Trump plan “has united Arab countries in opposition, with Riyadh hosting a consultative meeting of Arab leaders last month to discuss ‘joint efforts in support of the Palestinian cause.’

Al-Ain media in the UAE said that all eyes are now on Egypt. Could the Egyptian plan remove Hamas from power. This is one of the rumors. “An introduction outlining the goals of the Egyptian draft plan states that ‘there will be no significant international funding for the rehabilitation and reconstruction of Gaza if Hamas remains the dominant political and armed element on the ground and controls local government inside.’”

The report notes that “the plan does not specify who will run the ‘governance mission.’ It states that it will draw on the expertise of Palestinians in Gaza and elsewhere to help the territory recover as quickly as possible. The Egyptian draft does not address the issue of measures that could be taken if Hamas refuses to disarm or step down.”