Lebanon’s president pays first visit to Saudi - analysis

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun arrived in Riyadh on Sunday for an important visit abroad. This is his first trip since he became president.

It comes at a turning point for Lebanon because of the weakening of Hezbollah. Aoun could help reverse the trend of Hezbollah gobbling up Lebanon, which has been a process going back decades.

Saudi Arabia is also flexing its diplomatic muscles. It also recently hosted Ahmad Sharaa, the new president of Syria. Riyadh is showcasing how it is a leader in the Arab and Islamic world. Aoun flew into Saudi Arabia from Rafic Hariri International Airport in Beirut.

This is only weeks after Hezbollah sought to riot new the airport and just a week after the funeral of the last Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah. Nasrallah was killed by Israel in September 2024. Newly-elected Lebanese President Joseph Aoun poses for a picture at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon, January 9, 2025. (credit: DALATI NOHRA/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

Lebanon may be turning a corner

Aoun, a former general, has praised the historic relations between Riyadh and Beirut. Saudi Arabia helped end the Lebanese Civil War in an agreement back in 1989.

This helped shift Lebanese politics into the format it has taken over the last three decades. Hezbollah sought to upend that recently by blocking the election of a president. Aoun and the new prime minister in Lebanon are examples of how Lebanon may be turning a corner.

The visit to Saudi Arabia is important in this respect. It should be recalled that several years ago, Saudi Arabia pressured Saad Hariri, the son of former Prime Minister Rafic Hariri, regarding Lebanon’s political situation. Hezbollah assassinated Rafic Hariri back in 2005. Saad was supposed to be the leader of the opposition and represent many Sunnis in Lebanon. However, he never really grew into that role.

"I hope and expect from Saudi Arabia, especially the Crown Prince, that we will correct the relationship in the interest of the two countries, and remove all the obstacles that existed in the recent past, so that we can build economic and natural relations between us, and the Saudis can return to their second country, Lebanon,” Aoun said.

Aoun came to Saudi Arabia after an invitation from Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Arab News noted that the Lebanese president said that it was “an opportunity to express gratitude to the Kingdom for hosting Lebanese individuals who have come to it years ago and contributed to its urban and economic development.” Aoun will then fly to Cairo for a key meeting about Gaza. He is accompanied by Foreign Minister Youssef Raji, Arab News noted.

In Lebanon, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam met with Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdul Latif Deryan. "Citizens will experience a new level of government performance and services in the coming months…Our primary concern will be the welfare of the Lebanese people, alleviating their burdens, restoring Lebanon to its leading role, and fostering the best relationships with Arab brothers and friendly nations committed to the state of Lebanon, its institutions, and its people," Salam said.

Arab News also noted that “the Israeli military, which remains positioned at five strategic Lebanese hills, has raised a new earthen barrier on the road leading to the town of Odaisseh to prevent residents from reaching their properties.”