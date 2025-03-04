Indian national killed by Jordanian security forces trying to illegally enter Israel

An Indian national was killed by Jordanian security forces while trying to illegally enter Israel last month, according to the Indian embassy in Jordan.

The Indian national, named by the Independent newspaper as 47-year-old Thomas Gabriel Perera, traveled to Jordan in early February on a tourist visa. He had reportedly been offered a job in Israel by a fellow Indian national working in Jordan with a monthly salary of approximately NIS 14,550.

Perera and his traveling partner, Edison, reportedly paid the Jordan-based Indian national over NIS 8,700 in advance to find work and were expected to continue to pay him over NIS 2,000 monthly after beginning their work.

Jordanian security forces reportedly tried to stop Perera and Edison from illegally crossing into Israeli territory, but the pair did not heed the warnings, according to The Indian Express, citing communication from the embassy. After the warnings, the Jordanian forces reportedly opened fire, and Perera sustained a fatal gunshot wound to the head.

Edison received medical treatment for the gunshot wounds and was later deported back to India, the Independent reported. Israeli soldiers stand near the entrance to Allenby Bridge, a crossing point between Jordan and the West Bank, March 10, 2014. (credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)

The Indian embassy in Jordan posted on X/Twitter following reports of the death, “The Embassy has learnt of the sad demise of an Indian national in unfortunate circumstances. The Embassy is in touch with the family of the deceased and is working closely with Jordanian authorities for transportation of the deceased's remains.”

Former Indian parliamentarian and senior BJP leader Prakash Javadekar stressed on social media that Perera had lost his life over the lack of job opportunities in his home state.

“Yet another Kerala youth was shot dead by [the] Jordanian army, while sneaking into Israel. This is just not a Visa fraud,” Javadekar wrote. “It is a complete failure of LDF and UDF in creating jobs. Kerala youth does not find jobs in Kerala. They have either to go to other states or countries.”

The Israeli-Jordanian border

The Israeli-Jordanian border is tightly controlled in part due to the high risk of terrorism. Defense Minister Israel Katz recently announced plans to construct a security fence at the border in anticipation of an Iranian attack from the east.

In July, Dr. Yossi Barda from the Court of the Population and Immigration Authority warned that the border was experiencing an increased number of illegal infiltration attempts.

The infiltrations are being committed by foreign nationals looking to work illegally in Israel, smuggling groups seeking to send weapons or drugs into Israel or the West Bank, and those wishing to commit terror attacks against the Jewish state.

In October, two soldiers were wounded by two terrorists who opened fire after crossing from Jordan, and in September, three people were murdered after a terrorist opened fire at the border crossing.