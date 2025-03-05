Stalemate in Gaza: Hamas plays waiting game as Israel hesitates – analysis

Hamas has been stalling for four days to prevent Israel from pushing it to extend a hostage deal. The initial phase of the ceasefire and hostage deal began in mid-January, a day before the inauguration of US President Donald Trump. That deal was successful and saw hostages released by Hamas. However, the deal ended on March 1, and since then, Hamas has demanded that Israel move to phase 2 of the ceasefire deal.

Israel’s leaders have opposed phase 2 since the ceasefire began. Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other officials have rejected the idea of ending the war and leaving the Philadelphi corridor in southern Gaza. However, Israeli officials also are unclear on when and if they will return to fighting in Gaza. Hamas now believes its long-term strategy has been successful.

Hamas believes that it can stall for long enough and call Israel’s bluff about having the “gates of hell” open if Hamas doesn’t buckle. Hamas also believes the Trump administration will not let “hell break loose” in Gaza. Why is Hamas so optimistic? It believes that Israel doesn’t really want to return to fighting. It knows the Trump administration has told Israel that Jerusalem can do whatever it wants.

The question, though, is what does Israel want? Netanyahu and other officials say they want total victory in Gaza and want to see Hamas's military and governance capabilities defeated. They also say they want the hostages returned. However, there isn’t a clear strategy regarding Gaza. Members of the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, and mourners attend the funeral of Al-Qassam fighters who were killed during the war between Israel and Hamas in the Al-Shati camp, in Gaza City, February 28, 2025. (credit: Khalil Kahlout/Flash90)

Hamas doesn't feel pressured

Hamas believes it will be able to keep long-term control of Gaza. It says it won’t hand over its weapons or give in to a new Egyptian-led proposal for Gaza. It also rejects Trump's idea of re-settling Gaza. Hamas believes Israel is bluffing about returning to war. It also knows that Israel doesn’t want the Palestinian Authority to run Gaza. Hamas knows that if there is a vacuum in Gaza, it will fill it as it has done for the last decades.

A recent article at Israel’s Ynet noted that “mediators have informed Israel that Hamas is refusing to show flexibility or engage in talks based on the framework proposed by the U.S. envoy to the region. While fighting in Gaza could resume as early as next week, officials in Jerusalem hope that a series of measures currently under consideration will ultimately push Hamas toward compromise."

Why is Hamas not being flexible? It doesn’t feel pressured. It can read reports in various media that note it could take days for Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff to return to the region. It knows Israel is saying it may wait another week before returning to fighting. Hamas likely consults with Qatar, where its leaders live, and also likely speaks to Iran, Turkey, and Russia, all countries it has good relations with. Hamas knows that Russia may be seeking to speak with Washington about a new Iran deal. Meanwhile, the Trump administration is focused on Ukraine and achieving a deal with Russia regarding the war there. Hamas likely thinks it can benefit from all of this. Hamas thinks that Russia, Qatar, and Turkey will put in a good word for it with the Trump administration. What if Russia offers the Trump administration a grand bargain to end the Ukraine war and bring a new Iran deal, and as part of that, Hamas remains in power as well?

Every day that goes by that Hamas doesn’t see Israel return to fighting, it will feel more empowered to be more stubborn. Back on December 1, 2023, when Hamas didn’t fulfill the first ceasefire deal and refused to hand over more living female and child hostages, Israel immediately returned to fighting. Israel didn’t immediately return to fighting on March 1. Hamas has watched this and thinks Israel is not going to return this time to fighting quickly.

Hamas also believes it got a de facto ceasefire in March 2024 for Ramadan and hopes it can achieve the same thing this time. Hamas is not acting like it is worried about Israeli airstrikes, for instance.

In Israel, there is a new Chief of Staff of the IDF. Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi has left his post, and Eyal Zamir has stepped into the IDF's top job. Zamir wants to see the IDF victorious. Halevi appeared haunted by the IDF failings on October 7, and he didn't seem to come up with a clear plan to eviscerate Hamas in Gaza. In fact, back in early 2024, the assessment put out by the IDF and Defense Ministry to the media was that most Hamas battalions had been defeated.

Halevi was quoted saying the IDF faced a “Sisyphean” task in Gaza, going into areas, clearing them, and then going back. This sounded a lot like US “search and destroy” missions in Vietnam. Those missions didn’t work. The US military also tried to measure the defeat of the Vietcong via body counts, and the US never succeeded. Hamas can read Israel’s media and knows the IDF believed it had already won back in February or March 2024. However, Hamas was never defeated in many parts of Gaza. Hamas thinks it understands the Israeli feedback loop of constantly declaring victory and wanting to have confirmation bias of that victory. All Hamas has to do is stay silent for a while, and then it thinks it can return to power.

The long-term strategy of Hamas is to cling to power. It will use the hostages to do so. It may agree to a new hostage deal and try to drag it out for months, assuming Israel will get tired of dealing with Gaza. For Israel to defeat the Hamas plan, it is required to change this equation.