Iran looks to sit astride key east-west energy route - analysis

The Central Asian state of Turkmenistan is shipping natural gas to Turkey through Iran, a report in Iranian state media said on March 6.

Iran’s Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad announced the “start” of the gas flow, the report said. “Paknejad confirmed on Wednesday that the contract for this project has been finalized,” IRNA noted.

This was expected to happen by March 1, according to reports in February. Iran has now confirmed that the gas is flowing. Iran’s state media said that “Turkmenistan begins shipping gas to Turkey via Iran.”

This is a potentially important development because it would further knit together the Iranian economy and Turkey. It would also give Iran leverage over this new gas corridor. This would let Iran sit astride a key east-west energy route. It should be noted Iran has also been investing in a north-south economic corridor that will link the Caucasus and Russia with the Persian Gulf.

Iran has done a lot of outreach to Central Asian countries in recent years. This is part of a broader attempt by Iran to become more linked economically with BRICS countries such as China, Russia and India. Iran has also been working closely with the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), which it recently joined. Iran had been an observer at this economic group since 2005, but it has now become a member. View of the flags of Iran and Turkmenistan. (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

Iran’s path to the SCO went through Central Asia. Chinese President Xi Jinping supported Iran's joining the group during a speech at the SCO summit in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, in 2021.

Iran’s role in the Turkmenistan-Turkey gas agreement is interesting. On February 11 Reuters reported that “Turkey and Turkmenistan have signed an agreement to facilitate the flow of Turkmen natural gas to Turkey, marking a significant step in energy cooperation between the two nations, Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said.”

According to that report, the deal is between “Turkey's state-owned pipeline operator BOTAS and Turkmenistan's Turkmengaz.” The goal was for gas to begin flowing by March 1. “Turkey consumes more than 50 billion cubic metres of gas per year. It relies on a mix of piped gas from Russia, Azerbaijan and Iran, along with liquefied natural gas imports from various suppliers,” Reuters noted.

Iran’s Oil Minister Paknejad believes that Iran’s help in transitting the gas will strengthen ties with Iran’s neighbors. An estimated five million cubic meters of gas per day will transit Iran. “Both countries are also discussing plans to increase this amount in the coming months,” Iran’s state media noted.

Iran's increased economic role in the region is important for Tehran. This helps it avoid sanctions and any attempt by the new US administration to put maximum pressure on Iran. This week, Iran's president also called on Iranian ambassadors to improve Iran's economic ties and reduce trade barriers. "President Masoud Pezeshkian says Iranian ambassadors can play a key role in helping the country improve its foreign relations and overcome trade barriers," Iran's IRNA noted.

Meeting with Nicaragua, Slovenia envoys

Iran’s president discussed this in a recent meeting with Iran’s new envoys to Nicaragua and Slovenia. “He expressed hope that the new envoys would work towards strengthening Iran’s international exchanges in various fields, including economy, politics, culture, science, and education. Pezeshkian urged the ambassadors to present the true image of Iran in their host countries and to counteract efforts that promote negative views of the Islamic Republic,” the report added.