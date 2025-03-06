Landmine explosion in Yemen’s Al Hudaydah kills four, including child

A landmine explosion in Yemen’s western Al Hudaydah Governorate killed four people, including a child, on Wednesday evening, local medics reported.

The blast occurred in the Ad Durayhimi district as the victims were walking along a roadside near the shore. One of the injured later died in the hospital, the Chinese Xinhua news agency reported.

Al Hudaydah has been a focal point in Yemen’s conflict, serving as a critical entry point for food and humanitarian aid.

A UN-brokered ceasefire was established in December 2018 to de-escalate hostilities in the province, but landmines and unexploded ordnance continue to pose a significant threat to civilians.

According to the UN Mission to Support the Hudaydah Agreement, 41 people have been killed and 52 others injured by mines and explosive remnants in the province since the start of 2024. Landmine explosion, 2009 (Illustrative). (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Landmines in Yemen

The districts of Ad Durayhimi, Al Hali, and At Tuhayat have recorded the highest number of casualties.

Landmines have been widely used by various factions in Yemen’s war, particularly in areas that saw heavy fighting. The Saudi-led Project Masam, an initiative aimed at removing mines, reported clearing 483,343 explosive devices across Yemen since 2018.

The ongoing conflict, which began in 2014, has turned Yemen into one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises, with thousands of civilians at risk due to the presence of landmines and other remnants of war.