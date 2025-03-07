Starbucks shut down four locations in Jordan due to boycotts

Starbucks has shut down four of its branches in Jordan due to the ongoing boycotts in the area, Arab media reported on Wednesday.

The boycotts against Starbucks in Jordan sparked over the company's alleged ties with Israel and have been gaining momentum for 17 months.

According to Arab media sources, the stores that still remain in high traffic areas are currently experiencing an increased amount of pressure to close. And even though Starbucks closed some stores, the boycotts against the company on social media platforms remain strong.

Layoffs at Starbucks in Middle East

In March 2024, Gulf retail giant AlShaya Group, which owns the rights to operate Starbucks in the Middle East, planned to lay off over 2,000 people as the business suffered from consumer boycotts linked to the Israel-Hamas war. Starbucks in Jordan (credit: FLICKR)

The cuts amount to about 4% of AlShaya's total workforce of almost 50,000 people and are mostly concentrated in its Starbucks franchise in the Middle East and North Africa.