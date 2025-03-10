France working with Arab states for one-stage hostage release - report

France supports a one-time release of all hostages held in Gaza as part of a comprehensive agreement to end the war, Ofer Bronchtein, the Israeli advisor to French President Emmanuel Macron, said in a statement released on Monday.

“France supports a one-time release of all hostages. We stand with the families and back the effort to make this happen—a single, inclusive deal that returns all the hostages to their families and ends the war,” said Bronchtein, who has served as Macron’s mission officer for rapprochement between Israelis and Palestinians since July 2020.

Diplomatic push for a post-war plan

According to Bronchtein, France is engaged in diplomatic efforts involving all relevant actors, including Arab states, to facilitate such an agreement.

“It’s time to end the war and move to the next phase—working together on a joint post-war initiative that will ensure Israel’s security and replace Hamas rule in Gaza, creating a better future for the entire region,” he said. Israelis demonstrate for the return of all remaining hostages in captivity in Gaza, March 8, 2025. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI)

France has been involved in ongoing negotiations aimed at securing a hostage release deal, and Macron has previously emphasized the need for a long-term political solution that would stabilize the region.