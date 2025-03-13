Gazan influencer raises 10 million dollars in fake charity campaign

The Palestinian Health Ministry in Ramallah has accused Gazan influencer Saleh Al Jafarawi -- known on the internet as 'Mr. FAFO' – of embezzling funds intended for rebuilding Al-Nasr Children's Hospital.

Earlier this week, Jafarawi uploaded a video showing him and several other Gazan influencers locking themselves in a studio, announcing that they were raising 10 million dollars and claiming that the Palestinian Health Ministry in Ramallah had provided him with the number as a goal.

The campaign included the health ministry’s logo as well as the Kuwait Society for Relief.

However, the health ministry quickly issued a statement denying any connection to the campaign.

“The Palestinian Ministry of Health confirms that it is not responsible for any campaign to collect donations for the benefit of the Gaza Strip, and that it is not a partner in any campaign to donate and collect funds carried out by some activists on social media,” the ministry stated on its social media.

The ministry also warned against using its name or slogan for fundraising purposes “under the threat of legal liability.”

The Kuwait Society for Relief has not issued a statement on the campaign, which currently has 9.9 million dollars, but there is not currently an active campaign to rebuild the hospital on their site.

Jafarawi’s campaign is still live, and many Palestinians have expressed their outrage on social media, urging people to stop donating and speculating that he has either pocketed the money or given it to Hamas.

"I told you before that the Ministry of Health that was cited by the thief Saleh Al-Jaafari is affiliated with Hamas and not with the institutions of the Palestinian state," activist Mustafa Asfour wrote on X/Twitter.

“So, dear donor, your money is gone.”

“Saleh Al-Jafarawi did not donate a few million dollars to a hospital, and you will probably find him in Egypt opening a project and telling you that he lives on his money,” another user wrote.

Jafarawi's post history

Since October 7, Jafarawi has been seen in many Gazan propaganda “Pallywood” videos, posing as a foster father, a surgeon, a ‘freedom fighter,’ a suspiciously moving corpse, and more.

Despite his consistent presence on social media, Jafarawi has been listed as a "martyr" on the site ourgaza, though his date of death is missing.