PA official secretly meets Lebanese Armed Forces head to discuss Palestinians in Lebanon - report

The General Intelligence Service head of the Palestinian Authority, Majed Faraj, reportedly visited Lebanon less than two weeks ago and held a discreet meeting with Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun, Hezbollah-affiliate newspaper Al-Akhbar revealed Saturday morning.

The two reportedly discussed joint plans between the Lebanese government and the Palestinian Authority regarding Palestinian refugees in Lebanon. These plans came forward in light of the PA's support for a disarmament plan not only in the camps south of the Litani River but for all of Lebanon.

Additionally, a team of Palestinian intelligence officers held meetings with the Lebanese Army Intelligence Directorate and other agencies in Lebanon.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas is reportedly expected to visit Lebanon next week to meet with Lebanese leadership and hold discussions with Palestinian factions at his residence in Beirut.

Faraj’s visit was reportedly a preparatory visit to Abbas’s visit. The intelligence chief offered the PA the opportunity to oversee the transition period. He also proposed that PA security personnel lead security inside the camps and serve as the primary liaison with Lebanese government authorities. A view of a street as Palestinians try to continue their lives during holy month of Ramadan at the Bourj el-Barajneh Palestinian Refugee Camp in Beirut, Lebanon on March 09, 2025. (credit: Cagri Kosak/Anadolu via Getty Images)

As part of this arrangement, a set of social and humanitarian policy decisions concerning Palestinians in the refugee camps would be drafted for approval by Lebanon’s cabinet.

Raiding Hezbollah weapons depots

On Thursday, Al-Akhbar reported that Brigadier General Jasper Jeffers, head of the committee overseeing the Israel-Lebanon ceasefire, gave a final recommendation to the Lebanese army to raid Hezbollah’s weapons depots north of the Litani river.

Jeffers had reportedly informed IDF representatives at the last meeting on Tuesday of the results of his meetings with senior officials from both Israel and Lebanon, and they agreed to begin investing additional efforts to implementing the provision of the ceasefire agreement and UN resolution 1701.