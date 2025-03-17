Houthi leader's security chief killed in US airstrike in Yemen - report

The chief of the Houthi leader's security detail was reportedly killed during a US strike on Houthi targets in Yemen, according to Israeli media, citing a Saudi report on Monday.

Overnight, US Central Command (CENTCOM) continued to carry out strikes on the Iran-backed terror group.

The Houthis claimed 53 people have been killed as a result of the strikes, which began on Saturday.

Speaking with ABC on Monday, White House national security adviser Mike Waltz said the US strikes "took out" several Houthi leaders.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said on Sunday that the United States would conduct "unrelenting" strikes against the Houthis in Yemen until the terrorist group ceases their military actions targeting US assets and global shipping.

CENTCOM forces continue operations against Iran-backed Houthi terrorists... pic.twitter.com/zEWykoDKQR — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 17, 2025

On Sunday, the Houthis claimed they struck USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier in addition to other US naval ships deployed in the area of the Red Sea. The US said it downed 11 Houthi drones, following the Iran-backed group's claim it had attempted to attack the aircraft carrier.

A message to Iran

On Saturday, a US official told The Jerusalem Post that the strikes were a message to Iran at a time when the administration is proposing to open negotiations on its nuclear program.

A US official told Reuters the strikes could last "days, possibly weeks."