Russia urges Syrians sheltering at Hmeimim air base to leave

Moscow has called on Syrians seeking refuge at the Russian Hmeimim air base in Syria’s coastal region to leave the area as soon as possible, citing a lack of resources to ensure their protection.

Those seeking refuge there are fleeing recent violent clashes that escalated into massacres against Alawite civilians by factions affiliated with the Syrian government and its supporters.

Between March 6 and 10, intense violence in Syria’s coastal region forced thousands of people, particularly from the Alawite sect, to flee. An estimated 1,064 Alawite civilians and seven Christians have been killed so far.

In search of asylum, some crossed into Lebanon, and others headed toward the Russian air base.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said that Hmeimim air base had received around 9,000 displaced Syrians, most of them women and children, seeking safety from the violence. "They understood that this was a matter of life or death for them," she said during a press conference reported by Sputnik News.

Zakharova expressed Russia’s shock over the tragic events, calling the killings of civilians “completely unacceptable and unjustifiable.” She insisted that Moscow expects the Syrian authorities to uphold their responsibility to protect all citizens, regardless of their religious affiliations.

“Of course, we are closely monitoring their efforts to restore law and order. The Syrian leadership has publicly reaffirmed its commitment to preserving national unity,” she added.

Russia has distanced itself from the responsibility of protecting the civilians who turned to its base for safety.

The command at Hmeimim emphasized that Russian forces had made substantial efforts to rescue civilians but acknowledged that the base had limited resources and could not provide adequate living conditions for an extended period.

"The internationally recognized Syrian government has been making significant efforts to resolve the situation in Latakia Province over the past 10 days, in cooperation with international humanitarian organizations aiming to restore stability and ensure civilian safety," a document distributed by Russian personnel at the base said.

The document encouraged refugees to “seek reconciliation with Syrian authorities and return to normal life.” Additionally, it mentioned that Russian forces would distribute food packages to departing civilians on March 16 to help them meet basic needs during their return to their original areas.

The document also cited a United Nations Security Council statement, drafted jointly by Russia and the United States, condemning the mass killings of civilians in the coastal region and urging Damascus to ensure their protection.

In an effort to reassure the displaced population, a delegation from the Jableh regional administration and the Syrian General Security Directorate arrived at the air base to coordinate the return of refugees to their villages.

Dire Conditions Inside Hmeimim

“Hiyam,” a Syrian woman who fled to Hmeimim at the onset of the recent conflict, told The Media Line about dire humanitarian conditions inside the base. She described poor sanitation, inadequate medical care, and severe cold.

“The Russians do not want Syrians inside the base; they repeatedly urge us to leave,” she said.

“Fadi,” who entered Hmeimim with his wife and children, echoed her concerns.

He told The Media Line that Russian authorities were attempting to convince refugees that the Syrian government had restored security, making their stay at the base unnecessary.

He also noted that some displaced Syrians hoped to secure humanitarian asylum—similar to former Syrian President Bashar Assad, who fled with Russian protection after his regime collapsed late last year.

Meanwhile, “Mahmoud” criticized Russia’s stance, calling it an abandonment of humanitarian responsibility. “It is clear that Russia is shirking its duty. They have a massive military base on our land, yet they refuse to protect civilians,” he told The Media Line. “We do not want military intervention—just protection.”

Hmeimim’s Strategic Role and Russia’s Negotiations

Russia’s Hmeimim air base, located southeast of Latakia, was established in 2015.

The base expanded significantly after Russia signed an agreement with Assad in August 2015 that granted Russian forces unrestricted and indefinite use of the facility without cost.

A year after establishing the base’s presence, Moscow announced plans to expand Hmeimim into a fully equipped military air base. Over the years, Russia has utilized the base for combat operations against Syrian opposition factions.

Now that the Assad regime has collapsed, Moscow is negotiating its military presence with Syria’s new leadership. The fate of Hmeimim, a cornerstone of Russia’s strategic influence in the region, remains uncertain.