Turkey’s arrest of opposition politician tests new world order

Turkey has arrested the mayor of Istanbul, Ekrem Imamoglu. He is from the opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP). It’s not the first time there were rumors he might be arrested. However, now it appears that Turkey’s AKP rulers have decided to remove him from the political playing field.

Prosecutors accused him of corruption and aiding a terrorist group. Ankara often accuses political opposition members of being “terrorists.” It has removed numerous left-leaning mayors and regional politicians, claiming they are “terrorists.”

The AKP doesn’t have an iron grip on power, because it still only barely gets a majority of votes in elections, however it has been able to exert increasing control over every aspect of society, from the police to courts, media and colleges.

There are very few parts of society in Turkey where people can critique the ruling party without the chance they will be arrested for “insulting” political leaders or jailed on “terrorism” charges.

These accusations target minority groups, such as Kurds, women rights activists, and students, and also have even targeted foreigners visiting or living in Turkey. Infamously, Ankara arrested an American pastor back in 2016, for instance, only freeing him after pressure from the previous Trump administration. 20 June 2024, North Rhine-Westphalia, Duesseldorf: Ekrem Imamoglu, Mayor of Istanbul, stands in front of a Turkish flag at a reception in the city hall. (credit: Oliver Berg/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Ankara’s move to authoritarianism has generally resulted in appeasement from the West. European countries and NATO have often backed Ankara. Ankara also positions itself as sitting between Europe and Russia, pretending to confront Russia while working with Moscow.

Turkey also works with Iran. Ankara has threatened Greece in the past, threatened Israel, and also tried to prevent Sweden from joining NATO. Ankara even tried to use migrants against Europe to secure profitable deals. This leads many western countries to look the other way or be afraid of critiquing Ankara.

For instance, when France confronted Ankara in the past, Turkey sought to radicalize Muslims in France. Many countries fear Ankara could radicalize migrant populations, including Turkish migrants. European countries have so many problems they feel they can’t afford a new problem with Ankara.

Turkey will use the courts to try to make it seem the arrest of the mayor and more than 100 suspects is legal. Even if he is released eventually, he may be kept from challenging the Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The ruling party in Ankara has been in power for 20 years and wants to stay in power. The opposition CHP used to run Turkey for most of the 20th century.

Turkey’s rulers have claimed that the CHP was linked to a “deep state” of secular Kemalists that tried to undermine the AKP. They claim that this led to various coup attempts. They also claim they are threatened by the PKK and also by a foreign cleric named “Gulen.” Even paranoids have enemies, and it’s likely true the AKP has enemies. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

More powerful than ever

However, the AKP is more powerful than ever today. It has coopted most media in Turkey and weakened the former secular grip on various institutions. The war against the “deep state” is a motto that has been picked up abroad in the US and Israel.

Thus, Ankara’s concept of fighting secular and leftist organizations is not only something that happens in Turkey. It’s a worldwide concept that is part of the new world order that is emerging of more authoritarian states.

The detention of the mayor of Istanbul will be closely watched in the west and the region. He’s not the only one jailed now. Selahattin Demirtas, the leader of another opposition party was also jailed a decade ago. Other leaders of various parties have received long sentences for various infractions.

In January, prosecutors also charged the right-wing Victory Party leader Umit Ozdag with fomenting the anti-migrant protests. In essence, no one is safe from these prosecutions.