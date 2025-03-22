Hamas can be politically active in Gaza after it disarms, Witkoff says

Steve Witkoff, US President Donald Trump’s envoy to the Middle East, said that Hamas could still be involved in Gaza politically after they have been demilitarized in an interview with Tucker Carlson on Friday.

“They need to demilitarize, and then they might also be politically involved in Gaza,” he said while discussing Hamas's rationale and goals for negotiations.

“We need to understand what Hamas wants and then think about what we can offer them to make them leave. That is what needs to happen here. At the start of the conflict, we heard that ‘Hamas is an ideology, and they are ready to die.’”

Witkoff challenged this idea, saying “I don’t think they are as ideologically extreme as they're often portrayed. They send young children who understand nothing to commit suicide with explosive belts. Once we understand that they want to live, we can talk to them more effectively.”

He also discussed Gaza's reconstruction and the breadth of the proposed solutions.

“When I first returned from a trip there—before Trump was inaugurated—we had permission from the Biden administration to collaborate with them. Trump asked, 'When do you think Gaza can be reconstructed?' My answer was 15 to 20 years. He asked why, and I explained the battlefield conditions.

'Gaza is decimated—there are tunnels underneath, making it like Swiss cheese. Then the area got hit with bunker-buster bombs, so there's no rock left to build on."'

Reconstruction plan

"Yet, the world kept pushing a five-year reconstruction plan. Why? Because of the Biden administration’s May 27 protocol, which was based on false assumptions. Level-setting the facts was critical. At first, people dismissed us, but then the Wall Street Journal wrote about it—15 to 20 years. Trump’s approach was about understanding the reality before making decisions," he said.

However, Witkoff did reiterate the Trump administration's policy on Hamas.

"A terrorist organization cannot govern Gaza—that is unacceptable to Israel. What is possible, however, is for them to disarm. Then they can stay for a while and even be politically involved."

Witkoff also discussed Qatar’s role in negotiations, defending its involvement and dismissing criticism of its intentions.

“They are decent people with very good intentions. Why? Because they are a small country that wants to be recognized as a peacemaker. The president understands this, and I understand it now as well,” he added. “People accuse them of having ulterior motives—that’s nonsense.”

He also noted the economic incentives behind Qatar’s mediation efforts. “Everyone thinks this is a security issue, but ultimately, it is a financial question. Qatar, like the other Gulf states, wants stability—they want to do business with the United States. They used to be more religiously radical, but today, they have moderated. There’s no doubt—they are our allies.”

Negotiations with Lebanon and Iran

Shifting the focus to regional diplomacy, Witkoff addressed the potential for improved relations between Israel and Lebanon. “If we can remove terrorist organizations as a threatening factor, then we can achieve normalization everywhere. I believe Lebanon can normalize relations with Israel – real normalization, meaning a peace agreement between the two countries. It is absolutely possible.”

He also spoke about Trump’s preference for diplomacy over confrontation with Iran. “Trump wants to engage with Iran with respect, build trust, and avoid war.”

On the nuclear issue, Witkoff stressed the need for a structured approach to prevent proliferation. “There needs to be a plan for nuclear certainty so that no one fears the possibility of nuclear weapons.” He argued that a diplomatic resolution was not only achievable but also the most logical path forward, adding that Trump saw negotiations as a way to “integrate [Iran] into the world, lift sanctions, and lead to economic prosperity.”