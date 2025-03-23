Pro-Iran axis hosts Western activists, Hamas leaders at Houthi conference

Prominent anti-Israel actors and terror leaders were hosted by the terror-designated Ansar Allah group in Houthi-controlled Sanaa, Yemen, for a conference titled "Palestine: The Central Issue of the Nation - You Are Not Alone."

The four-day conference kicked off Saturday in Sanaa with wide international participation from the pro-Iranian axis and beyond, including Hamas representative in Yemen Muath Abu Shammala, American activist Jackson Hinkle, former South African politician and grandson of Nelson Mandela, Zwelivelile Mandla Mandela, former Irish MEP Mick Wallace, American activist Christopher Helali, Brazilian journalist Deb Escobar, and others.

Pictures from the event showed the hall adorned with pictures and quotes of pro-Iranian leaders, including Ruhollah Khomeini, Ismail Haniyeh, Qassem Soleimani, Yahya Sinwar, Hassan Nasrallah and PIJ spokesperson Abu Hamza; with the Houthi slogan ‘Allah is Greatest, Death to America, Death to Israel, a Curse upon the Jews, Victory to Islam’ covering one of the walls.

Main speakers included high-ranking Houthi official Abdelaziz Bin Habtoor, former Iraqi prime minister Adel Abdel Mahdi and a representative of Hamas in Yemen, Muath Abu Shammala, all of which lauded Hamas’s October 7th massacre and commended the Houthis for targeting ‘aiding’ Hamas. Speakers also rejected the ‘failed’ path of negotiations in Oslo, deeming Israel an ‘imperialist colonialist entity.’

For his part, Mandela, who converted to Islam several years ago under the auspices of a Hamas and Muslim Brotherhood-affiliated Sheikh, praised Hamas’s ‘armed resistance’ and claimed Israel was unable to defeat the resistance so far, praising the South African stance of support for Gaza. A Yemen's Houthi supporter stands on a body weighting machine covered by flags of US, UK, and Israel and with pictures depicting US Presidents Donald Trump (L), Joe Biden (C), and the Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu (R) to be stepped over in a protest of the aerial attacks launched by fighter jets (credit: Mohammed Hamoud/Getty Images)

Imperialism is the 'source of terror'

Former Irish MEP Mick Wallace also denounced Imperialism as ‘the source of terror,’ deeming Europeans who support the “genocide in Gaza” as ‘barbaric,’ and commending Houthi-controlled Yemen as “one of the few countries adhering to international law.

This is not the first time in the past weeks that Western activists attended an event led by the pro-Iranian axis. Only less than a month ago, Hinkle, Helali, and others were invited to attend the funeral of assassinated Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut while also taking part in a ‘birthright’ style trip to southern Lebanon.

According to sources on the ground, arrival to the Houthi-controlled capital of Sanaa is not possible without coordination with or invitation from the terror-designated Ansar Allah movement.

For this reason, some bloggers on X have called to investigate who covered the expenses of the Western activists and whether the collaboration with terror-designated entities could be considered a crime.