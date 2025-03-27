Houthi escalation shows terrorist group not deterred - analysis

The Iranian-backed Houthis launched two long-range missiles at Israel on March 27. This was an attempt by the group to showcase that they can fire multiple missiles in broad daylight, even as they continue to be hit by US airstrikes.

The Houthis have been attacking Israel for more than a year, using ballistic missiles and drones. They have also attacked ships in the Red Sea. However, March 27 will go down as yet another example of their escalation.

The missile attack took place in the afternoon, just as some parents would have been picking up kids and as other kids were transitioning to afternoon activities. This is the second attack in a week, timed to coincide with parents dropping off or picking up kids. The Houthis also launched an attack on March 23 at 7:20 in the morning. This was also designed to terrorize Israelis as they dropped children off at school or as they were on the way to school.

The Houthis are showing they can attack at any time and place of their choosing. Firing two missiles is also a new level of attack. It is designed to show that despite being under US airstrikes since the US widened its campaign against them on March 15, the group has the ability to do what it wants.

This is concerning. The Houthis appear to keep their missiles in bunkers underground, and these areas are hard to find and strike. Ballistic missiles can be disguised in the back of flatbed trucks or carried inside of a type of sea container, for instance. This has been showcased by the Iranians in the past, and it is likely this kind of disguise may have made it to Yemen. A US military airplane launches on its mission to strike Houthi terrorists in Yemen, March 15, 2025. (credit: X/CENTCOM)

In addition, it is notoriously hard to find rocket launchers. During 1991, the US also tried to stop Scud attacks on Israel launched by Saddam Hussein’s regime from Anbar province in western Iraq. The “great Scud hunt” did not go well, and it showed how even modern militaries have a hard time finding the proverbial Scud needle in the haystack of a desert.

Yemen is full of mountainous terrain that rises more than 2,000 meters above sea level. It has mountain crags and steep roads, all of which make it hard to find missiles that might be rolled out of cave complexes or underground missile bunkers. The Iranians have perfected the creation of so-called underground “missile cities.”

In fact, Iran showcased a new “missile city” this week. Clearly, this kind of bunker complex is what the Iranian IRGC advised the Houthis to build. The Houthis did this during the period after 2015 when Saudi Arabia was intervening in Yemen and bombing them. They have ten years of experience hiding missiles from modern US-made warplanes.

Houthis remain deterred

The Israeli strikes on the Houthis in 2024 did not deter them. The US strikes have not deterred them. The Houthis are showing that they will not stop their attacks. This has left the Israeli homefront under unprecedented threat for the last seventeen months.

Never in Israel’s history have millions of people had to go to shelters for so long. The Houthis and other Iranian-backed groups have created arsenals that are a threat to the Middle East and the world. Clearly, this shows why the Houthis must be stopped and their arsenal reduced. How to accomplish this continues to bedevil the US and Israel.