French, Lebanese presidents condemn Israeli strikes on Beirut as 'unacceptable'

Both French President Emmanuel Macron and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun condemned Israel’s Friday strike on Beirut at a meeting at the Elysee palace in Paris, with the aim to discuss economic reforms and efforts to stabilize Lebanon as a fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah has been shaken by new attacks in the country.

Macron said the strikes were "unacceptable" and a violation of the ceasefire.

There was no activity justifying Israel's strikes, Macron said, and he would call US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss the attacks.

"The framework agreed upon by Lebanon and Israel was not respected today by Israel unilaterally and without us having either information or proof of the triggering event," Macron continued.

Not complying with a ceasefire agreement in Lebanon was "counterproductive" for the security of Israel, according to the French president. French President Emmanuel Macron and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun shake hands during a joint press conference, at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, March 28, 2025. (credit: REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier/Pool)

"Israel is France's friend", Macron told reporters, adding France could thus express disagreements over some of Israel's actions.

Returning to cycle of violence

Lebanon is determined to build its army and extend its control over the whole country to end a cycle of violence, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said.

"We reject any attack on Lebanon or any suspicious, malicious attempt to return Lebanon to the cycle of violence," Aoun told a joint press conference with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron in Paris.

"What is happening increases our determination and commitment to build our country and army, and extend our control over all of our lands."