Hamas willing to release multiple hostages including Eden Alexander for Eid al-Fitr ceasefire - KAN

Hamas is allegedly open to releasing several hostages, including US citizen and IDF soldier Edan Alexander, in exchange for a ceasefire during Eid al-Fitr, Israeli public broadcaster KAN reported on Friday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Hamas's conditions for releasing the select group of hostages has not been revealed, the report notes, but states that the terrorist organization needs the ceasefire for a few days in order to suppress anti-Hamas protests that have been held by Palestinians in the enclave this week.

This new brief agreement includes intensive talks between Qatar and the United States, according to the report.

The KAN report comes only a day after the United States delivered a message to Hamas via Qatari intermediaries in an effort to bring about Alexander's release.

The report stated that Qatar had transmitted the message to Hamas as a token to US President Donald Trump.

Earlier reports on Alexander

Hamas was previously accused by Israel of deviating from the US proposal for a ceasefire extension after the terror organization announced it would release Alexander. A week prior, N12 revealed that released hostages conveyed a sign of life from Alexander, who is being held in an underground tunnel without air or sunlight and is severely malnourished and underweight due to a lack of food. He had reportedly also been tortured.

In late November, Hamas published a propaganda video of Alexander, where he spoke a mix of Hebrew and English. It then switches to footage of Alexander covering his face with his hands and crying.

Adi Alexander, Edan’s father, told The Jerusalem Post that less than 24 hours before the video was released, it had been over a year since the Alexander family received any sign of life from their son.

Alexander was serving as a lone soldier from Tenafly, New Jersey, and was kidnapped by Hamas on October 7, 2023 near the Gaza border. He moved to Israel and began his IDF service after graduating high school.

Eid al-Fitr, which begins on Sunday, marks the end of the Ramadan fast.

Amichai Stein, Hannah Sarisohn, and Sarah Moskowitz contributed to this report.