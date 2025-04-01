Possibility of Turkey establishing military base in Syria is a 'potential threat'

"If a Turkish air base is established in Syria, it would undermine Israel's freedom of operation," an Israeli security source told reporters on Monday, adding, "This is a potential threat that we oppose."

Israel's concern that the Syrian government might allow Turkey to establish military bases within the country comes amid the growing cooperation between Ahmed al-Sharaa's regime in Syria and the government of Turkish President Erdogan.

In recent weeks, Israel's political-security leadership has held several discussions regarding concerns of deeper Turkish involvement within Syria itself, including the possibility that the Erdogan government would establish military bases there. In the years before the fall of Assad's regime, Turkey and Erdogan supported and assisted the rebels led by al-Sharaa.

Since October 7, President Erdogan has extensively criticized Israel, including its decision to seize buffer zones within Syria. Over the weekend, Erdogan stated, "May Allah bring destruction and ruin upon Zionist Israel."

The IDF struck military targets in the city of Palmyra and at the Tiyas Air Base in central Syria on March 22, 2025 (credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

Israel's operational freedom in Syria

The general concern in Israel is that al-Sharaa, the Syrian leader, will try to undermine Israel's freedom of operation in the country.

"We targeted the military T4 base recently to send a message that we will not allow harm to our air freedom of operation," said the security source.

The base, located deep within Syria, was attacked at the end of March. During the strike, weapons and strategic capabilities at the military airbases were destroyed.

Regarding the Syrian leader himself and whether he is someone with whom dialogue could be established, the security source clarified: "He is a classic Islamist. He has both short-term and long-term goals. His long-term goals have not changed; he is our enemy. He is working to lift sanctions on Syria, and Erdogan is also mediating in this regard. Without the removal of sanctions, he will meet the same fate as Assad."