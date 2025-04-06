After three weeks of US airstrikes, the Houthis continue to fight back

The Yemen-based terror group the Houthis have suffered three weeks of US airstrikes, but continue to claim they are targeting US warships in the Red Sea. The group “clashed with a number of American warships in the northern Red Sea, including the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman,” Iran’s state IRNA media said on Sunday.

The remarks by the Houthis claiming they continue to attack the US shows that they are saying they are not deterred by the three-week war. In a statement released early Sunday, which was broadcast by Yemen's Al-Masirah TV channel, the Houthis claimed that their missile, UAV, and naval forces had “clashed with a number of American warships in the northern Red Sea, including the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman, targeting them with cruise missiles and drones.”

According to the Houthis, their attack on the US lasted four hours. There was no evidence so far that this attack actually happened, and the Houthis have been known for making wild claims in the past. What matters is that the Houthis want us to think it happened to show they continue to fight.

This comes after US President Donald Trump posted a video on social media claiming to show an airstrike on a Houthi gathering.

The Houthis say they will continue their fight until “the aggression against Gaza stops and the siege is lifted.” The Houthis also claimed the US military attacked Yemen’s western governorate of Hodeidah at dawn on Sunday. Yemen’s Houthi-run state SABA News Agency cited an unnamed local source as saying that the American forces launched five airstrikes on Kamaran Island in Hodeidah, according to IRNA. US President Donald Trump looks on as military strikes are launched against Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis, March 15, 2025 (credit: The White House/Handout via REUTERS)

Houthis refute US claims

The same Houthi media challenged the Trump claim of targeting a meeting of Houthis. Instead, they claimed that the “video released by the ‘criminal Trump’ was related to a public gathering on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr in Hudaydah governorate.” They presented no evidence of this.

The Houthis bashed the US and Israel. “This US crime, which left dozens of martyrs and wounded, reveals the extent of America’s failure and defeat in its aggression against Yemen and the continuation of the US and Zionist genocide in the Gaza Strip,” the source said to IRNA media.

The Houthi war of words with the Trump administration illustrates that they intend to continue to fight. They have taken losses but they are used to long wars, having fought the Saudis and other forces in Yemen since 2015.