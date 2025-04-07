Tunisian student falls to death after attempting to hang Palestinian flag on school building

A 21-year-old student died after falling off a university building in Tunisia while trying to hang up a Palestinian flag.

Faris Khaled, a student of the Higher School of Science and Design Technology (ESSTeDesign) in Den Den, Manouba Governorate, Tunisia, attempted to place the Palestinian flag on top of a three-story structure in his institution's garden before slipping and falling at about 8:00 pm.

The Tunis Afrique Presse news agency first reported the incident after speaking with a security source who viewed the institution's surveillance camera footage.

The Manouba Court of First Instance stated that Den Den police found the body at 7:00 am on Monday morning after a guard reported it.

The student's body has since been examined by a representative of the Public Prosecution, and an investigation has been opened into the incident, the spokesperson added.

Tunisian students strike for Palestine

ESSTeDesign announced the death with "great sadness," confirming that the student "died following a painful accident while trying to hang the flag of Palestine."

The Embassy of Palestine in Tunisia announced the "tragic" death of Khaled with "great sorrow and grief" in a post to its official Facebook page. The Higher School of Design Science and Technology mourned the young man. (credit: SCREENSHOT/X)

"In light of this great loss, the Ambassador of the State of Palestine to Tunisia - Rami al-Qudumi - and the embassy staff extend their sincere condolences and heartfelt sympathy to the family of the deceased."

Al-Sharq noted that the incident came on the same day as the General Union of Tunisian Students announced a general strike across all university institutions and protests at colleges and higher institutes in support of Palestinians.