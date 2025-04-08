Iran recruited Swedish minors for attacks on Israeli, Jewish targets – CNN

Iran is allegedly using criminal gangs in Sweden to target Israeli and Jewish interests, CNN reported on Monday.

According to Sweden's Security Service (SÄPO), at least four known attacks or attempted attacks were directed at the Israeli embassy in Stockholm in 2023 and 2024. These incidents include shootings and an attempted bombing, with several suspects under the age of 18. Swedish police and prosecutors say these youth are being manipulated by criminal gangs acting on behalf of Iranian intelligence units.

In one case, a 15-year-old boy from the city of Vasteras left his home in the middle of the night in May 2024, believing he had been hired for a minor errand. He was later arrested by Swedish police while in possession of a weapon. A day later, a 14-year-old boy fired a semi-automatic pistol near the Israeli embassy.

While the 15-year-old was sentenced to juvenile detention, the 14-year-old was not prosecuted due to his age. According to court documents cited by CNN, both individuals had been in contact with other gang members who arranged transportation and issued instructions. Swedish prosecutors say the suspects appeared unaware of who had ultimately ordered the attacks.

In another instance, a 13-year-old boy was reportedly arrested for firing shots toward the offices of Israeli tech firm Elbit Systems in Sweden.

SÄPO head of operations Fredrik Hallstrom was reported to have described Tehran's hands in the attacks as an "objective hypothesis".

SÄPO had previously accused Iran of hiring gangs to carry out attacks on the Jewish Diaspora, an accusation Tehran denied.

Despite Tehran claiming that SÄPO's accusations were "unfounded," a number of experts told the BBC that the teenagers had not been motivated by antisemitism or the Israel-Hamas war.

“To understand why we see young Swedish teenagers attacking Israeli companies and embassies we need to first acknowledge that we have had an ongoing gang conflict here in Sweden for a long time,” said Diamant Salihu, an investigative crime journalist with Swedish public service television SVT.

Swedish PM accused Tehran of recruiting for terrorism

"Iran is using organized and violent criminal gangs to carry out serious attacks within Swedne," Kristersson said at a conference in northern Sweden.

"Iran is using organized and violent criminal gangs to carry out serious attacks within Swedne," Kristersson said at a conference in northern Sweden.

"Sweden is not at war. But there is no peace either," he said.

The Swedish prime minister continued, stating that "true peace requires freedom and the absence of serious conflicts between countries. But we and our neighbors are exposed to hybrid attacks, carried out not with robots and soldiers, but with computers, money, disinformation and the risk of sabotage."

SÄPO sources told CNN that two of Sweden's most prominent criminal gangs - Foxtrot and Rumba - carried out these attacks at the direction of the Iranian regime. These groups, led by Rawa Majid and Ismail Abdo, are under investigation for weapons trafficking, murder, and terrorism-related offenses.

Foxtrot, one of Sweden’s most violent gangs, often reportedly tasks teenagers with errand crimes. Foxtrot gang leader, born in Iran, reportedly returned to country of birth in 2023, according to intelligence shared by Mossad. The Israeli intelligence confirmed Majid was now working with the Islamic Republic and behind the recent number of attacks.

In March 2025, the US Treasury Department imposed sanctions on Foxtrot and Majid, citing cooperation with Iran's Ministry of Intelligence and Security (MOIS). The Treasury accused the gang of executing Iran-sponsored attacks on Israelis in Europe, including the January 2024 bombing attempt in Stockholm.

Israel's Mossad intelligence agency has also linked Majid and Abdo to Iran, blaming their networks for executing plots targeting Israeli diplomatic facilities. Both men are currently wanted by Interpol. Majid is believed to be operating from northern Iraq, while Abdo was reportedly detained in Turkey but was later released on bail.

Beyond the geopolitical implications, the investigation has raised concern over the increasing involvement of children in violent criminal activity. According to a 2025 report by Swedish report, 30% of suspects in firearm-related homicides in 2024 were under the age of 18. Sweden's legal system, which emphasizes rehabilitation for juvenile offenders, is being tested as gangs exploit the leniency granted to minors.

How are minors recruited for these operations?

Encrypted messaging platforms like Signal, Telegram, and Zangi are reportedly being used to recruit minors for violent operations. Offers for illegal activity are posted using coded emojis - foxes for Foxtrot, strawberries for Rumba, and skulls as code for murder. According to social workers and criminologists, gang recruiters often lure teenagers with promises of cash, designer clothing, and protection while also providing them with a fake sense of community.

In response, ministers from Sweden, Denmark, and other Nordic countries have met with representatives from Meta, Google, TikTok, and Snapchat to press for stricter content moderation policies and better cooperation with law enforcement. While some tech companies have agreed to share best practices through a Nordic forum, others – including encrypted platforms like Telegram – did not participate in the meetings.

Experts warn that the trend of using criminal proxies, particularly minors, to carry out politically motivated attacks presents a growing threat not only to Israeli diplomatic staff and Jewish institutions but to public safety across Europe.

Sweden’s struggles with organized crime, including a surge in gang-related shootings and bombings, have already become a dominant political issue. In January 2025 alone, 33 gang-related explosions were reported – the highest monthly figure ever recorded in the country.

Security officials warn that the involvement of foreign intelligence services, particularly from Iran, compounds the crisis. “Organized crime in Sweden right now is a huge vulnerability that is being used by state actors,” said Fredrik Hallström, head of operations at SÄPO.

The evolving situation presents a new front in Iran’s longstanding shadow war with Israel. What has historically played out in the Middle East is now manifesting on European soil, facilitated by local criminal networks and enabled through digital platforms.

For Israeli and Jewish communities abroad, the developments in Sweden serve as a stark reminder of the reach of Iranian proxies and the need for ongoing vigilance. Authorities in Europe and Israel are likely to increase cooperation on intelligence sharing, counter-terrorism, and protective measures for diplomatic sites and communal institutions.

The Stockholm case is one of several across Europe in recent years suggesting that Iran is using non-traditional actors to carry out operations far from the Middle East. Security services in Germany and Greece have reported similar plots targeting Jewish sites, allegedly involving local actors under pressure or coercion from Iranian-backed operatives.