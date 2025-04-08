Iran responsible for majority of executions as 2024 marks deadliest year since 2015

Over 1,500 people were killed in state executions across the globe in 2024, the highest figure since 2015, according to a report published by Amnesty International on Tuesday.

Iran, Iraq, and Saudi Arabia were responsible for the majority of deaths, the report found. The Middle Eastern trio collectively killed 1,380 people, with Iran being responsible for the majority (972).

“The death penalty is an abhorrent practice with no place in today’s world. While secrecy continued to shroud scrutiny in some countries that we believe are responsible for thousands of executions, it’s evident that states that retain the death penalty are an isolated minority. With just 15 countries carrying out executions in 2024, the lowest number on record for the second consecutive year, this signals a move away from this cruel, inhuman and degrading punishment,” said Agnès Callamard, Amnesty International’s Secretary General. “Iran, Iraq, and Saudi Arabia were responsible for the sharp spike in deaths last year, carrying out over 91% of known executions, violating human rights and callously taking people’s lives for drug-related and terrorism charges.”

Yemen was also among the top five countries responsible for executions.

“Those who dare challenge authorities have faced the most cruel of punishments, particularly in Iran and Saudi Arabia, with the death penalty used to silence those brave enough to speak out,” said Callamard. “In 2024, Iran persisted in their use of the death penalty to punish individuals who had challenged the Islamic Republic establishment during the Woman Life Freedom uprising. Last year saw two of those people – including a youth with a mental disability – executed in connection with the uprising following unfair trials and torture-tainted ‘confessions’, proving how far the authorities are willing to go to tighten their grip on power.” The first mural, featuring Mahsa Amini and other martyrs, was a bold declaration of solidarity with the women of Iran. (credit: Courtesy, Hooman Khalili)

Investigators found that a total of 1518 people were killed in 2024, although the NGO acknowledged that thousands more were likely executed in countries like China, North Korea, Syria, and Vietnam.

Despite the large number of deaths, Amnesty International found that fewer countries than ever before were using the death sentence - with 113 countries now fully abolitionist and 145 having entirely abolished the death penalty in law or practice.

“When people prioritize campaigning for an end to the death penalty, it really does work,” asserted Callamard. “Despite the minority of leaders determined to weaponize the death penalty, the tide is turning. It’s only a matter of time until the world is free from the shadows of the gallows.”

Crimes and sentencing

Over 40% of 2024’s executions were carried out unlawfully for drug-related offenses, according to the report.“Drug-related executions were prevalent in China, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Singapore and, while no confirmation was possible, likely Viet Nam. In many contexts, sentencing people to death for drug-related offences has been found to impact those from disadvantaged backgrounds disproportionately. At the same time, it has no proven effect in reducing drug trafficking,” highlighted Callamard.

“Leaders who promote the death penalty for drug-related offenses are proposing ineffective and unlawful solutions. States considering introducing capital punishment for drug-related offences, such as the Maldives, Nigeria and Tonga, must be called out and encouraged to put human rights at the centre of their drug policies.” Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

In addition to drug offenses, the report found that the death sentence has been selectively applied to silence critics of the state or political dissidents - although it highlighted that official documents may not overtly reflect this. Amnesty International cited the case of Abdulmajeed al-Nimr, who was executed for terrorism-related offences in Saudi Arabia for allegedly attempting to join Al-Qaeda - despite initial court documents referring to his participation in anti-government protests.