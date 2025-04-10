Iran and Egypt hold talks centered on Gaza

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi spoke with his Egyptian counterpart, Badr Abdelatty, late on Wednesday and focused on regional issues as well as Gaza. Iranian state media said they “stressed the urgent need for regional cooperation to halt Israeli crimes in Gaza and establish a ceasefire there to prevent further escalation of tensions in West Asia.”

This comes just days after the leaders of Egypt, France, and Jordan called US President Donald Trump and held a trilateral summit in Cairo on April 7, 2025.

According to Iran’s IRNA, “the top Iranian and Egyptian diplomats spoke on the phone late on Wednesday, according to the Telegram page of Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson.

Araghchi emphasized the importance of collective action by regional countries to immediately stop the crimes committed by the Israeli regime and to establish a ceasefire in Gaza, which he said is crucial for resolving other crises in the West Asia region.”

This is important because Iran has been seeking to increase ties with Egypt after many years in which the two countries did not enjoy warm relations. “The two officials expressed serious concern over the escalating tensions in the region as a result of the continuous attacks and occupation by the Israeli regime in Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria, as well as the ongoing air aggression by the United States on Yemen,” IRNA noted. EGYPTIAN PRESIDENT Abdel Fattah al-Sisi meets with then-Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi, last November. Sisi recently stated that he will not cooperate with a US-led coalition against Iran that would counter Tehran’s attack on Israel. (credit: Iran's Presidency/West Asia News Agency/Reuters)

The “aggression” refers to the US bombing of the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen. It is not clear that Egypt also views this as US “aggression.” Still, Iranian state media sees it that way.

Araghchi and Abdelatty want to enhance diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions in the region. “They also discussed the planned indirect talks between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States, which are due to be held this coming Saturday in Muscat, Oman,” IRNA noted. The indirect US - Iran talks are expected to take place on April 11 or 12.

The Iran-Egypt talks are important because Egypt hosted the President of France Emmanuel Macron and the King of Jordan King Abdullah II. They met Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi at the Presidential Palace in Cairo on Monday, April 7, 2025.

Mobilizing international efforts

Egypt’s Presidential Office noted that “the Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, said the three leaders discussed with President Trump ways to guarantee an urgent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, stressing the need to resume full access to provide humanitarian aid and release all hostages and detainees immediately.”

Further, the statement noted, "the three leaders stressed the importance of creating conditions conducive to achieving a real political horizon and mobilizing international efforts to end the plight of the Palestinian people, as well as restoring security and peace for all, and implementing the two-state solution. The three leaders and President Trump agreed to remain in close contact."

Furthermore, “the call also emphasized the importance of expediting the process to reach peace in Ukraine in accordance with international law and the shared need for international security and stability.”

Macron initiated the call with US President Donald Trump. Clearly, this comes at an important time.

France has hinted it may recognize a Palestinian State this summer. This indicates that these meetings in Egypt, the call with Trump, and the Egypt-Iran talks have wider regional implications.