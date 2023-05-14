The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Egypt and Iran continue path toward normalized ties

Egypt, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Bahrain generally work closely together.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Published: MAY 14, 2023 14:32
The Egyptian (left) and Iranian (right) flags.
The Egyptian (left) and Iranian (right) flags.
(photo credit: PIXABAY)

Egypt and Iran are continuing to move towards better relations as talks in Baghdad have continued since the announcement that Saudi Arabia and Iran reconciled.

Egypt, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Bahrain generally work closely together. Egypt was one of the countries to pursue ties with the Syrian regime and helped pave the way for Saudi Arabia and the UAE to do the same. 

Reports at The National recently said that “Egypt and Iran have been holding talks in Iraq's capital Baghdad since March to discuss normalizing relations between the two regional powerhouses.”

These reports reiterate what was learned back in March, which is that “the talks have also touched on reducing tension in places where Iran wields significant influence, such as Yemen, Lebanon and Syria, by supporting allied governments or armed groups, according to the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the negotiations have not been made public,” as per The National. A meeting between the Iranian and Egyptian leaders could be in the cards. 

Are Egypt and Iran pursuing ties?

An article in Iran’s pro-regime media, Tasnim, also noted that Egypt and Iran are moving to restore ties.

IRANIAN FOREIGN Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang during their meeting in Beijing, earlier this month. (credit: SAUDI PRESS AGENCY/REUTERS) IRANIAN FOREIGN Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang during their meeting in Beijing, earlier this month. (credit: SAUDI PRESS AGENCY/REUTERS)

“It is very important to restore relations between Iran and Egypt because Egypt is one of the oldest and most civilized countries in the region and the world, therefore Egypt's position is very high and important compared to other countries,” the report says. “In this regard, negotiations between Iran and Egypt are ongoing in Iraq, and in the near future Iran-Egypt relations will be restored and we will see the opening of embassies in both countries and after this action, a meeting between Raisi, the president of Iran. And El-Sisi, the president of Egypt, will be prepared.” 

These scant reports indicate that moves are slowly being made in the region. This is part of a new diplomatic era. The era has included reconciliation between Syria and the Arab League. In addition, there are talks in Moscow between Turkey, Iran and Syria.  



