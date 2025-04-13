Bulgaria bombing terrorist buried in Hezbollah cemetery after Lebanese officials intervene

Mohammad Hassan El-Husseini, a 23-year-old French-Lebanese terrorist who killed five Israelis in an attack in Bulgaria in 2012, was buried in a cemetery for Hezbollah fighters after Lebanese officials negotiated for the return of his remains, the Associated Press reported on Saturday.

The terrorist carried out the bus bombing at Burgas Airport, killing five Israelis, including a pregnant woman and a Bulgarian bus driver. Nearly 40 others were wounded during the attack. The explosion had been set after a flight arrived from Tel Aviv, when the tourists were en route to their hotels.

The attack’s victims were Yitzhak Kolangi, 28, of Petah Tikva; Maor Harush, 26, of Acre; Amir Menashe, 27, of Petah Tikva; Elior Preis, 26, of Acre; and Kochava Shriki, 44, of Rishon Lezion, who was also pregnant. The bus driver was Mustafa Kyosov, 36, a Muslim from the village of Yurukovo in southwestern Bulgaria.

The former head of the Lebanese General Security intelligence agency, Abbas Ibrahim, told AP that he negotiated the return of the remains on behalf of the terrorist’s family and that he was buried on Friday. A burnt bus is seen at Bulgaria's Burgas airport July 18, 2012. Three people were killed and over 20 injured by an explosion on a bus carrying Israeli tourists outside the airport of the Black Sea city of Burgas. (credit: REUTERS/STRINGER)

Hezbollah's role in the attack

Both El-Husseini’s accomplices, Meliad Farah, an Australian-Lebanese national, and Hassan El Hajj Hassan, a Canadian-Lebanese national, remain at large and have so far evaded international arrest warrants. Both Farah and Hassan were found guilty and were sentenced to life in prison without parole and ordered to pay compensation to the victims’ families.

Intelligence officials and prosecutors believe that the attack was orchestrated by Hezbollah. The terror group has previously denied involvement in the attack, BBC News reported.

RIKKI ZAGELBAUM contributed to this report.