Sixteen ISIS suspects found in sprawling detainee camp in Syria

As the US begins to reposition and withdraw troops from Syria, there are still ISIS members in the country. Some of the ISIS members are held in detention camps in eastern Syria.

They are secured by the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces. However, these ISIS members pose a threat if the US leaves and the camps are emptied. The camps include tens of thousands of people who are linked to ISIS families, including many women and children.

Male ISIS members are also held. This is a result of their surrender in 2019 when they surrendered to the US-backed SDF and ended up in prisons.

Rudaw, a Kurdish media outlet, reported over the weekend that “at least sixteen suspected Islamic State (ISIS) members have been detained during an ongoing operation in al-Hol camp, northeast Syria (Rojava), Kurdish forces announced on Saturday.” Al-Hol is a large camp in eastern Syria.

According to a source, there are still around 52,000 people held in camps in eastern Syria. As noted, many of these are women and children, but there are thousands of men linked to ISIS as well. Around 2,000-3,000 of these people are in a camp called Roj, and the others are in Al-Hol, with some others held in smaller prisons and facilities.

Puntland Security Forces parade newly trained soldiers and equipment to combat ISIS in Bosasso, Bari Region, Puntland region, Somalia January 30, 2025. (credit: REUTERS/FEISAL OMAR)

The administration in eastern Syria has been trying to repatriate the Iraqi detainees to Iraq. There are believed to be around 16,000 Iraqis still in camps in eastern Syria. There are also thought to be some 15,000 Syrians and other people with citizenship in the West.

“The security campaign against ISIS mercenary cells in al-Hol camp continues on its second day. Sixteen mercenaries were arrested during combing operations in al-Hol camp and its surroundings. Three Kalashnikov rifles, two pistols, and various ammunition were also seized,” a statement from the Asayish, the internal security forces of the SDF, said, according to Rudaw on April 19.

The report said 28 people had been detained in the camp, and 16 have ISIS ties. “The Asayish on Friday announced a joint operation in al-Hol camp with the Women’s Protection Units (YPJ), supported by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), saying that ISIS has launched several attacks targeting both civilians and security personnel and is ramping up efforts to rebuild its ranks and capabilities,” Rudaw noted.

“A focus for the extremist group is al-Hol camp in Hasaka province that holds around 40,000 people from around the world, mostly Iraqis and Syrians, with alleged links to ISIS.”

Bad conditions within the camp

The report notes the bad conditions in the camp. The situation has become worse as aid has dried up from abroad. “ISIS has tried to smuggle people out of the camp and systematically targeted children and youth to indoctrinate them and spread its ideology. Humanitarian aid centers in the camp have also been attacked,” Rudaw noted.

On April 16, the US Combined Special Ops Joint Task Force-Levant praised the SDF for capturing four ISIS terrorists. The special ops task force is part of the wider US Central Command efforts and the efforts of the US-led Coalition to fight ISIS.

This is called Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve and has been involved in Syria since 2015. Reports do not indicate that US forces in Syria, which number around 2,000, may be reduced to between 600 and 1,400 troops soon.

The SDF recently noted that “in another successful special operation on March 12, our SDF's Military Operations Teams (TOL) freed Yazidi young man Othman Khodi Da, who had been held captive by ISIS for 11 years. He was just 8 years old when ISIS tore him from his family during the 2014 Sinjar/Shingal massacre.”

The SDF statement added, “Given the name Osama Al-Sinjari, he was turned into a child fighter, seriously injured by a landmine, and miraculously survived an airstrike on an ISIS hideout. Our forces have freed thousands of Yazidis, but the fate of thousands more remains unknown. The fight against ISIS continues—until every Yazidi captive is freed.”