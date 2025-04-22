China says Iran’s foreign minister will visit on Wednesday

Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi will visit China on April 23 at the invitation of China, the Chinese foreign ministry announced on Tuesday.

The two sides will discuss bilateral relations and international and regional hot-spot issues of common concern, ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun told a regular press conference.

Creating stronger ties

The visit is believed to have great significance for deepening political mutual trust between the two countries, Guo told reporters.

The announcement came after the Iranian foreign ministry said on Monday that its top diplomat will visit China on Tuesday, ahead of a third round of nuclear talks between Tehran and Washington due on Saturday in Oman.

In a trip to Moscow last week, Araghchi told state TV that Tehran always closely consults with its friends, Russia and China, over nuclear issues.