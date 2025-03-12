Iran, Russia, China set to discuss Iran’s nuclear program in meeting

The deputy foreign ministers of Iran, China, and Russia are scheduled to hold a trilateral meeting to discuss “nuclear energy and imposed sanctions,” according to Iranian state media.

The meeting is raising eyebrows because it comes as Iran says it is waiting on a letter from US President Donald Trump.

It also comes as the third day of Iran-Russia-China naval drills are taking place.

“Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei says the upcoming meeting between Iran, China, and Russia will mainly address the issues related to nuclear energy and sanctions removal,” Iranian state media said.

“Speaking to reporters in Tehran on Wednesday, Baqaei said that the deputy foreign ministers of the Islamic Republic, China, and Russia are to meet in Beijing on March 14. The meeting will focus on developments related to the nuclear issue and the lifting of sanctions, he said.” Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian meets with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi in Tehran, Iran November 14, 2024. (credit: IRAN'S PRESIDENCY/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY)/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

This is an important meeting that is coming as Iran increasingly seeks to ingratiate itself with China and Russia.

The reports of the meeting noted that it comes amid Iran's seeking closer ties with non-Western economic blocs called BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

Al-Ain media in the UAE noted that in the past, the talks with Iran had included five countries who are members of the UN Security Council, as well as Germany.

China and Russia are two of those countries.

China's statement

A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said in a statement on Wednesday that "the three parties will exchange views on the Iranian nuclear issue and other issues of common interest."

The report says that “the meeting is scheduled to be attended by Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu, his Russian counterpart Sergei Ryabkov, and his Iranian counterpart Kazem Gharibabadi.”

China’s Foreign Ministry confirmed that it will hold a Beijing meeting on the “nuclear issue.”

It said that “China will hold the Beijing meeting between China, Russia and Iran on the Iranian nuclear issue on March 14.

Executive Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu will chair the meeting, and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Ryabkov Sergey Alexeevich and Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi will attend the meeting in Beijing. The three parties will exchange views on the Iranian nuclear issue and other issues of mutual interest.”

Russia's role

There have been reports that Russia could play a role in mediating with Iran.

The US is also seeking a Ukraine ceasefire with Russia after meetings in Saudi Arabia.

This could lead to a grand bargain linking Gaza, Ukraine, and Iran’s nuclear program.

“Following the recent opening of several communication channels between Russia and the United States, Moscow officially confirmed that the Iranian nuclear program was one of the issues raised during the phone call between the two countries' leaders, according to a statement issued by the Kremlin,” al-Ain noted.

“Initially, press reports indicated that Moscow had expressed its willingness to play a role in bridging the gap between Tehran and Washington, a position confirmed by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov during his recent visit to Tehran.”

Meanwhile, Iran continues to await a letter from Trump. Iran’s Supreme Leader has so far rejected talks with the US.

Iranian Navy Commander Rear Admiral Shahram Irani spoke on March 12 about the naval drill Maritime Security Belt 2025.

In addition, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi reported that this exercise demonstrated the valor of the Iranian Navy in international arenas.

“Araghchi emphasized the Islamic Republic of Iran's determination to maintain and enhance the security of the Persian Gulf, the strategic Strait of Hormuz, the Sea of Oman, and beyond, and said that the current exercise will demonstrate this determination in front of global observers.”

This is the seventh event of its kind where the navies of China, Russia, and Iran have come together to conduct drills.

“The exercise is designed to enhance security, promote sustainable maritime interactions, and strengthen naval cooperation among the three participating countries,” IRNA said.