Hamas calls Jordan to release Muslim Brotherhood cell involved in producing rockets

Hamas urged Jordan to release members of a reported Muslim Brotherhood terrorist cell, whose members were arrested last week by the Jordanian Intelligence, after being accused of attempting to manufacture rockets and drones with training from Hamas leaders in Lebanon.

According to Qatari outlet Al-Jazeera, Hamas claimed in their statement that they have “been informed of the developments and details of the case related to the arrest of a group of Jordanian youths,” defending their actions as “motivated by support for Palestine and the defense of Al-Quds and Al-Aqsa Mosque.”

Hamas also claimed that the arrested operatives’ actions “did not in any way target Jordan's security or stability,” adding that the group “appreciates these initiatives, which stem from the conscience of the nation and its national and Islamic conscience.”

The terror designated group continued: “Supporting the Palestinian resistance is a national and moral duty. It should not be condemned or criminalized, but rather celebrated and its proponents thanked,” adding that they “salute every free voice and sincere initiative in dear Jordan and throughout the nation that contributes to supporting the steadfastness of our people.”

After praising the arrested cell members, Hamas also made a point to “appreciate Jordan's position rejecting the plans to displace our Palestinian people from the Gaza Strip,” affirming their “utmost commitment to the security and stability of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.” The group then reiterated their call for “the immediate release of these young men,” calling to “appreciate their honorable patriotic motives.” Pro-Palestinian demonstration in Istanbul, May 14th, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/DILARA SENKAYA)

Last week, Jordanian authorities announced the arrest of a sixteen-member cell with ties to Hamas and its parent organization, the Muslim Brotherhood, accusing them of attempting to manufacture rockets following training they received from Hamas members in Lebanon.

Cell members were accused of undermining national security, inciting chaos, and causing physical sabotage to the kingdom.

The arrest was accompanied by festive press releases and a promotional video detailing how local intelligence had been following the cell since 2021, especially its three main members, who were found to have been storing dozens of kilograms of highly explosive materials, working to manufacture rocket fuselages. Authorities found enough parts to build approximately 300 rockets with a range of 3 to 5 kilometers.

The Muslim Brotherhood in Jordan has long been an enabling catalizer for Palestinian identity in Jordan, a stark opponent of the peace deal with Israel since its signing in 1994 and a leading force in pro-Hamas and anti-Israel protests. Earlier this week, members of the cell were reportedly banned from their membership at the Muslim Brotherhood’s political party in the Kingdom, the Islamic Action Front. Other reports stemming from the Hashemite Kingdom claimed that the entire Muslim Brotherhood movement in Jordan is in danger of being outlawed following the affair.

Earlier this week several members of the cell were announced to have been released; and today, Jordanian authorities announced that the Interior Ministry would soon reveal new information and actions regarding the case.