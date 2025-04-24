Netanyahu expected in Baku as Azerbaijan eyes inclusion in Abraham Accords

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to visit Baku in the coming days, in a diplomatic push to both ease Israeli-Turkish tensions over Syria and promote Azerbaijan’s integration into the Abraham Accords — the US-led normalization initiative launched by President Donald Trump.

Netanyahu, along with Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar, has championed expanding the Accords beyond the Arab Sunni world, viewing Azerbaijan as a key candidate. A secular, Shiite-majority nation with a record of pragmatic diplomacy, Azerbaijan has become an increasingly vital partner for Israel in defense, energy, and regional security.

In a March 5 Knesset address, Netanyahu reaffirmed Israel’s commitment to a trilateral alliance with Baku and Washington. Sources familiar with the matter say the speech prompted accelerated diplomatic coordination, paving the way for the upcoming visit.

New phase in normalization

Foreign Minister Sa’ar underscored the geopolitical significance of such a move. “Azerbaijan’s orientation toward Jerusalem is a clear signal to Tehran,” he said, noting the discomfort it causes in Iran’s leadership, which is wary of losing regional influence — especially among neighboring Shiite-majority countries.

In mid-March, US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff visited Baku in what was described as a well-coordinated mission with Israeli and Azerbaijani counterparts. Talks reportedly focused on enhancing trilateral cooperation and aligning strategic priorities in light of growing instability in the region. Washington DC, USA - September 15, 2020: Benjamin Netanyahu, Donald Trump, Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, and Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan attend the Abraham Accords ceremony in The White House (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

If finalized, Azerbaijan’s entry into the Abraham Accords could mark a new phase in the normalization project — expanding its geographic reach and establishing a powerful counterweight to Iranian influence in the Muslim world.