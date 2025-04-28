Tehran in trouble: Deadly port explosion leaves Iran in a bind - analysis

The explosion in the Shahid Rajaee port has become a major challenge for Iran. The death toll continued to rise into Monday. It now stands at 46, Iranian officials said. However, more victims could be found and identified.

This is a challenge for Tehran. It can’t ignore the explosion, and it is embarrassing for the regime. On the other hand, it can use this to get sympathy. Iran is trying to shore up support from Russia and China as it navigates a potential deal with the US over its nuclear program. Iran needs to show it is stable and can secure sites such as ports. If it can’t secure them, then how can it secure its nuclear program?

Iranian state media IRNA reported on Monday about the continued losses due to the explosion.

“Mehrdad Hassanzadeh, director general of Hormozgan crisis management department, says that 46 individuals are now confirmed dead following a powerful explosion at Shahid Rajaee Port in Bandar Abbas, southern Iran,” the report said. 1,072 people had already been discharged from the hospital with minor injuries. 138 people are still in the hospital. An aerial view shows plumes of smoke rising, following a suspected explosion of chemical materials which killed multiple people and injured many others, in Bandar Abbas, Iran, in this screengrab obtained from a social media video released on April 27, 2025. (credit: Social Media/via REUTERS)

Iran investigating Shahid Rajaee port explosion

The Iranian report said that “the injured people were treated in five hospitals, including Khatam al-Anbiya, Shahid Mohammadi, Khalij-e Fars, Saheb Al Zaman, and the Army's Sayyed Al-Shuhada. A total of 70 ambulances were deployed to transport those injured in this incident.”

Iran says it is investigating the cause of the explosion. Many rumors are swirling. Iran has accused people of spreading misinformation. However, the explosion brings up memories of a similar disaster in Beirut port that was caused by improperly stored Ammonium nitrate.

“Iranian authorities have formed a team to investigate the cause of the explosion; however, specific details about the incident remain unavailable,” IRNA said. It also said that 23 piers in the port have been damaged. This could affect the Iranian economy. “Covering an area of approximately 2,400 hectares, Shahid Rajaee Port has the capacity to handle an annual cargo volume of 70 million tons,” IRNA notes.

Meanwhile, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has said Iran is a good place for investment and trade, saying that the country welcomes investment by foreign businesspeople, IRNA also said on April 28.

“Speaking at the opening ceremony of the seventh Exhibition of Export Potential of the Islamic Republic of Iran (Iran Expo 2025) on Monday morning, Pezeshkian said Iran is a suitable platform for investment by businesspeople, as well as for the presence of foreign tourists.”

The Iranian president said, “with this potential, a good future can be created for the world in terms of security and peace…Peace and security will be created with trade, investment, companionship, and cooperation.”

The president wants to showcase what Iran has to offer despite what he says is the “fact that Iran is demonized by certain countries, the country is a hospitable place with warm and friendly people,” IRNA noted. The port explosion puts his government in a bind. He will need to show transparency in the investigation.

However, if the truth is that munitions caused this explosion or Iran was targeted for sabotage, then it will be embarrassing for the government, and they won’t be able to reveal the truth. This will create an even larger headache because they will need to blame the explosion on something. If they try to blame it on some kind of natural accident, then it will seem like incompetence caused the blast.