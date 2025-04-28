Iran pushes for warmer diplomatic relations with Azerbaijan with Pezeshkian visit

Iranian President Pezeshkian arrived in Baku on Monday for an official visit. He was welcomed by his Azerbaijani counterpart, President Ilham Aliyev.

This is an important visit and it showcases how Iran is seeking stronger ties with Baku. Historically Iran enjoyed closer ties with Armenia, and Iran’s relations with Baku were not always as warm.

However, Iran wants to do more outreach in the South Caucasus, and it also wants to develop a north-south economic corridor. Baku is key to these initiatives. Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian was officially welcomed at the Zagulba Presidential Palace in Azerbaijan, Iranian media said. The visit will take place for a day. Iranian state media IRNA noted that “upon his arrival at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, Pezeshkian was greeted by Azerbaijan’s First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Samir Sharifov.”

Pezeshkian believes that bilateral cooperation has increased potential. “There are good opportunities and grounds for cooperation with Azerbaijan,” Pezeshkian said. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian attend an official welcoming ceremony in Baku, Azerbaijan April 28, 2025. (credit: Official website of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan/Handout via REUTERS)

Strategic ties between Iran and Azerbaijan

IRNA noted that this includes “trade, scientific, and economic issues as well as crossings between Iran, the Republic of Azerbaijan, and Russia [that] will be discussed during his meeting with Azerbaijani counterpart, Ilham Aliyev.” The Iranian leader said, before leaving for Baku, that “I hope these visits will lead to the development and growth in all fields…On the sidelines of the trip, Iranian businessmen, industrialists, and academics will discuss with their Azerbaijani counterparts the ways to expand collaboration.”

The Iranian state media reports say this is part of a policy of regional diplomacy. Iran is embarking on strengthening ties with Central Asia and also countries such as Azerbaijan. It is doing this as it is also in talks with the US about a nuclear deal. Azerbaijan is a partner of the West and enjoys warm ties with Washington. Azerbaijan also has strong ties with Israel. This makes the Iranian initiative important.

The Trump administration has backed a peace deal between Azerbaijan and Armenia. This comes as the US also hopes for a deal between Russia and Ukraine, as well as the US and Iran, and Hamas and Israel. The US under the Trump administration is in a drive for peace, and Iran hopes it can also benefit from this new stability.