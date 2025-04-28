Gaza talks show progress on ceasefire framework but highlight deep divisions

A Hamas delegation led by Hamas Shura Council Chairman Muhammad Darwish, including other key leaders such as Khaled Mashal, Khalil al-Hayya, Zaher Jabarin, and Nizar Awadallah, departed Cairo on Saturday night after presenting the group’s vision for ending the war in Gaza. Their proposal, discussed with Egyptian, Qatari, and US mediators, calls for a comprehensive ceasefire, Israel’s full withdrawal from Gaza, a large-scale prisoner exchange, and sweeping reconstruction efforts.

Egyptian State Information Service and Al Qahera News TV reported that the talks addressed not only ceasefire logistics but also urgent humanitarian relief efforts, as Israel’s two-month blockade has severely worsened conditions inside the enclave.

Crafted by Egyptian and Qatari mediators with US backing, the framework would require Hamas to relinquish political control over Gaza in exchange for a multiyear truce, a complete Israeli military pullout, and the phased release of hostages and prisoners. However, as negotiators told The Media Line, significant obstacles remain, especially regarding Hamas’ continued refusal to disarm.

"Disarmament cannot be a precondition for a ceasefire," retired Egyptian security official Mohammed Ibrahim, a veteran of the Gilad Shalit negotiations, told The Media Line. "This issue can be addressed separately through a phased and realistic approach."

Egypt, Qatar submit ceasefire proposal

The Egyptian-Qatari proposal was conceived as an alternative to earlier resettlement schemes, aiming to allow Palestinians to remain in Gaza under a reformed Palestinian administration. Ibrahim said disarmament efforts would depend on establishing legitimate Palestinian governance structures that address the root causes of militarization.

While Hamas officials showed some flexibility—telling AFP they are open to a five-year truce and a one-time hostage release—they have consistently called Israel’s demand for disarmament a “red line.”

Inside Gaza, the prospects for political transition remain grim.

“Israel will not fully withdraw from Gaza in the foreseeable future,” Riyad Awad, a former Palestinian Authority official now residing in the Strip, told The Media Line. “Hamas will not lay down its arms and will not relinquish security control.”

Awad warned that both Hamas and Israel see strategic advantages in prolonging the confrontation.

“Hamas wants to continue fighting based on ideological, religious, and jihadist motivations. One of the goals of this conflict, and the ‘Al-Aqsa Flood,’ is to destabilize the security of regional countries. The goal of the Muslim Brotherhood is to resist Israeli occupation and to destabilize countries like Egypt, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia—even from within,” he said. “Therefore, the chances of ending the fighting between Israel and Hamas are extremely low.”

Meanwhile, the humanitarian situation continues to deteriorate. Gaza’s Health Ministry, run by Hamas, reports that more than 51,495 Palestinians have been killed since October 7, 2023, with over 117,000 injured—the majority women and children. UN officials have warned that food stocks are dangerously low.

Egyptian officials confirmed that any Israeli withdrawal must be paired with credible Palestinian governance and guarantees against displacement.

“We reject any efforts to push Gazans into Sinai,” Ibrahim stressed. “That is a red line for Egypt and the region.”

Qatar’s announcement of a $7.5 billion investment package into Egypt last week underscores how regional powers are trying to fortify Gaza diplomacy with broader political and economic stakes.

Qatar’s Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani said on Sunday that negotiations for a new Gaza ceasefire have shown “a bit of progress,” but major hurdles remain. Speaking after meeting Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Doha, Sheikh Mohammed emphasized that the talks must ultimately address how to end Israel’s 18-month war on Gaza.

“That’s the key point of the entire negotiations,” he said.

Despite intense diplomacy, the gaps remain stark. Israel demands the unconditional release of all hostages and the dismantling of Hamas’ military infrastructure, while Hamas insists on a complete end to Israeli operations in Gaza before agreeing to any long-term truce.

Omar Shaban Ismail, director of PalThink for Strategic Studies in Gaza, told The Media Line that the Egypt-Qatar proposal enjoys broad Arab and international support, noting it offers an alternative to the failed Trump administration resettlement plans for Gaza.

“This plan succeeds in prioritizing reconstruction while keeping people in place,” he said. “But none of it is viable without a ceasefire.”

Shaban added that returning the Palestinian Authority to Gaza offers the best chance at stability, provided major internal reforms are undertaken.

“The PA is the internationally recognized representative of the Palestinian people,” he said. “Without a legitimate authority in place, international reconstruction funds will not flow.”

However, he cautioned against a one-sided deal: “There must be broad Palestinian inclusion,” Shaban said. “A unilateral truce won’t hold.”

Awad similarly warned of the deepening humanitarian toll and political vacuum.

“As of now, no organized political force governs Gaza,” Awad said. “Israel holds the reins by controlling the humanitarian crisis, manipulating aid access through Rafah, and continuing military operations.”

He noted the muted international response as a critical enabler of the conflict’s continuation.

“The US position helped shape global reactions,” Awad said. “Most countries either support Israel openly or remain silent. No significant Arab state has taken a stand. Only the US has the power to restrain Israel—and it is fully backing Israeli actions, politically, militarily, and logistically.”

In the meantime, the situation on the ground grows increasingly desperate. Israel’s two-month blockade has nearly eliminated humanitarian aid access, exacerbating widespread famine conditions, according to UN warnings.

“We should not have allowed the war to drag on this long,” Shaban said. “We must do everything we can to end it. The world will not compensate us for our losses. This past year has been different from any before.”

Despite the grinding impasse, Egyptian and Qatari officials vow to press forward.

“We’re preparing not just for a truce but for what comes after,” Ibrahim said. “The future of Gaza must be built on political solutions—not endless war.”