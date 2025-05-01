Syrian Druze community pleas for int'l assistance as sectarian violence continues

Druze citizens living in Syria on Thursday sent a plea to the international community calling for help against recent attacks on the Druze community in Syria.

The plea came shortly after the reported murder of Hussam Warwar, the mayor of the Druze community of Sahnaya, and his son.

“Our young men are being arrested and tortured in ways that defy description. The abuse they’re enduring is brutal… beyond what any conscience can accept. The images we receive are too painful to share not out of fear, but out of respect for their dignity, which is being violated every day behind closed doors. But we can no longer remain silent,” a statement published on X/Twitter by user MiraMedusa, read.

The statement called for the Red Cross, the United Nations, journalists, activists, and members of the global Druze community to speak out and “act immediately to save those who remain and put an end to these ongoing atrocities.”

Hakmat Al-Hajeri, the spiritual leader of Syria’s Druze community, issued a statement saying the community had lost trust in the new leadership. Syrian security forces check vehicles at the entrance of Druze town of Sahnaya, Syria, May 1, 2025. (credit: REUTERS/YAMAM AL SHAAR)

"We no longer trust the body that calls itself a government. We do not trust the presence of its people among us because they are nothing but machines of murder and kidnapping, distorting the facts, with a sectarian mindset that deems other sects as infidels," he said.

The MiraMedusa account posted what they claimed was a “hostage-like video” of Warwar welcoming members of the new Syrian government, reassuring residents, and welcoming the forces into the area.

Members of the so-called “General Security” under the jihadist Syrian regime publicly executed the mayor of Sahnaya and his son in cold blood after deceiving him.In the attached, hostage-like video, media affiliated with the so-called “New Syrian Government” falsely portrayed… pic.twitter.com/X7DbVXG7Fb — Mira ⛥ (@MiraMedusa) May 1, 2025

“But once the cameras stopped rolling, those very forces turned on him! Executing him and his only son in public, before everyone’s eyes. This is the true face of Islamist terror,” they said.

Israeli leaders and the Druze community called on the country to intervene

Former ambassador Reda Mansour called Israel’s response “very disappointing,” adding that the country was being tested on its seriousness in how it would respond to jihadists.

“The entire Middle East is watching us, seeing how jihadists are disregarding Israel's red lines. This weakness will come at a heavy price,” he wrote.

Additionally, Interior Minister Moshe Arbel sent a letter to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanayhu calling on him to intervene and provide assistance to the Druze community.

“IDF officers and fighters of Druze descent were among the first to stand up and defend the State of Israel during the war and in Israel's war efforts in general. Some have fallen on the battlefield. Currently, their family members are in immediate and tangible danger,” he wrote, asking that Israel do what is necessary to end the attacks, using both diplomatic efforts and military operations.