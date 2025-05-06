Chinese fighter jets soar over Egypt in first joint exercises

The sound of Chinese fighter jets roared over the Egyptian pyramids and could echo across the Middle East, as Beijing wrapped up military drills with Cairo aimed at chipping away at US strategic influence in the volatile region.

China's military on Monday released videos of its fast jets, helicopters and transport planes flying high above the Sahara and hailing inaugural joint air force exercises with Egypt as "a signal of deepening military ties and shifting alliances."

The joint exercises with one of the United States' biggest security partners come as Washington increasingly turns inward under President Donald Trump, allowing China to deepen ties across North Africa and invest billions in security projects.

"As Egypt looks beyond its traditional US partnership, a new era of cooperation is taking flight over Cairo's skies," said a video released by the international division of state broadcaster CCTV, as a jet plane takes off into the night.

Global Times, a tabloid owned by the newspaper of the ruling Communist Party, People's Daily, said the "Eagles of Civilisation 2025" drills had established a foundation for various potential cooperation between the two countries' militaries at a time when Egypt is trying to upgrade its combat equipment, citing experts. Honour guard members stand in formation outside the Great Hall of the People before a presentation ceremony of national medals and honorary titles, ahead of the 75th founding anniversary of the People's Republic of China, in Beijing, China September 29, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO)

Asserting dominance?

Analysts say the 18-day drills also help Egypt assert itself as a major regional power among the Arab nations and North Africa amid growing regional turbulence.

"It's great public diplomacy for (China), particularly in the Middle East," said Eric Orlander, co-founder of the China-Global South Project. "It's what brings people in the door for them to sell drones, SAMs, light arms, transports, et cetera."

"A major regional power needs an Air Force, right?" he added.

Orlander cautioned that switching jet fighter systems is very expensive, and Washington could choose to withhold financial military support from Cairo if it upped its purchases of Chinese technologies.

But the United States - the primary security partner to Egypt, neighboring Israel, Jordan, Saudi Arabia and the Gulf states since the late seventies - has made large foreign cuts under Trump that have been keenly felt across the region.

And with the Gaza crisis unfolding to its north-east, ethnic violence in Sudan to the south, and political instability in Libya to its west, Egypt finds itself squeezed on three fronts.

China has since pledged billions in fresh investment for projects such as satellite manufacturing facilities in Egypt capable of producing military-grade surveillance equipment.

Beijing's air force said the drills represented "a new starting point and a significant milestone in military cooperation between the two countries," in a statement marking their conclusion.