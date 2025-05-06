'Eagles of Civilization 2025' the joint Egypt-China air force drill and its significance

Egypt and China have completed a joint air force drill dubbed “Eagles of Civilization 2025.” This is an important and symbolic exercise between the two countries. First, it’s important because China is making more military inroads in the region. Second, Egypt is a neighbor of Israel and also a US ally.

Thus, it shows China’s growing clout and power in key areas. There were several days of training at an Egyptian airbase, a statement from the Egyptian military said.

Egypt says this drill is part of the Egyptian Armed Forces' joint training plans with allied and friendly nations. “It aims to strengthen military ties and combat readiness of the Egyptian and Chinese air forces.

Egyptian Air Force Commander Vice Air-Marshal Mahmoud Fouad Abdel-Gawad, the Chinese Air Force chief of staff, the Chinese ambassador to Cairo, and senior military officials from both sides attended the training,” Egypt’s Al-Ahram media said. “During the training, multi-role fighter jets from both sides conducted joint sorties to simulate precision attacks, asset defence, and aerial refuelling drills.”

What was more symbolic was an overflight by Chinese warplanes over the pyramids. This is seen as eroding US influence. China has already made inroads elsewhere in the region. It has been doing a lot of outreach to the Gulf. Tourists ride on camels next to Pyramid of Khufu on Great Pyramids of Giza, on the outskirts of Cairo (credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED ABD EL GHANY)

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization, an economic bloc, has reached out to Saudi Arabia. BRICS, another economic bloc that brings together Russia, China, India, and other countries, has also done more outreach in the region. Iran is now a partner of China. China, Iran, and Russia have conducted naval drills.

China sees this as "a signal of deepening military ties and shifting alliances,” a statement at Reuters noted. “The joint exercises with one of the United States' biggest security partners come as Washington increasingly turns inward under President Donald Trump, allowing China to deepen ties across North Africa and invest billions in security projects,” Reuters added. "As Egypt looks beyond its traditional U.S. partnership, a new era of cooperation is taking flight over Cairo's skies," said a video released by China’s CCTV.

Global Times in China reported on the drill. “This joint training marked the first time the PLA Air Force has deployed a systematic force to Africa for such exercises, according to the PLA Air Force,” the report said. “Upon arrival, the PLA Air Force swiftly completed preparations including equipment setup, theoretical instruction, mission planning, and command coordination, and successfully conducted the first flight, which demonstrated the PLA Air Force's capabilities in long-range deployment, agile operations, and integrated combat systems, the PLA Air Force said in a press release.”

The report added that “during the 18-day training, the two sides engaged in discussions and exchanges on training methodologies, air combat tactics, aerial refueling, and other areas. They also successfully carried out exercises such as air superiority combat, suppressive air defense, battlefield search and rescue, and mixed formation drills, according to the release.”

What the Egyptian Media is saying:

The Daily News Egypt publication was clearer about what would come next. An oped at the paper said “for decades, Egypt has been told what weapons it may possess, how it may defend itself, and what threats it should prioritize—all dictated by Washington’s rigid commitment to maintaining Israel’s military supremacy.

Last week’s historic drills with China were not just military exercises but a declaration of sovereignty: Egypt will no longer accept being a second-tier ally in its own region.” An oped like this in an Egyptian publication would likely only appear if it reflects the views of the Egyptian government to some extent. Therefore, it is obvious that Egypt is moving away from the West, or at least hedging its bets. Egypt has also done more outreach to Iran recently.

Egypt is in an interesting position. It didn’t prevent the October 7 attack, and in the wake of the attack, Cairo has not been very critical of Hamas. Nevertheless, Cairo’s role in the hostage talks is seen as important. This is increasingly clear as Israel’s leadership has become more critical of Qatar’s role.

However, it’s not clear what Egypt’s agenda is. Egypt doesn’t want Gazans moving to Egypt from Gaza. Cairo doesn’t want Sinai destabilized. However, weapons smuggling from Sinai to Israel with drones is increasing. There are key questions about what Egypt knew before October 7 and also about how Hamas received so many weapons.

Is it possible Egypt looked the other way regarding Hamas threats as part of Cairo’s reconciliation with Ankara and Doha? In essence, Doha and Ankara accepted Egypt suppressing the Muslim Brotherhood at home as long as Egypt purposely didn’t notice what Hamas was up to. Egypt has long term interests in Gaza, therefore the destructive war of October 7 should have been a priority to prevent.

Egypt is also involved in Libya and Sudan, two countries at war on Egypt’s borders. Cairo has not gotten involved in the Houthi issue, preferring to let the US sort things out in the Red Sea. Thus, Cairo can see that it is ringed with conflict. Working with China is thus a logical turn for Cairo. This may raise eyebrows in Washington and Jerusalem. Iran will be watching closely. It is in Iran’s interests to see China balance the US role in the region.