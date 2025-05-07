Iran's cautious game: Balancing US nuclear talks, Yemen policy - analysis

Iran has paid close attention to the decision by the Houthis to come to an agreement with the US. Oman helped mediate this agreement. Iran is watching the plans by US President Donald Trump to visit the region, and it is seeking to continue talks with the US.

Iran has also distanced itself from the Houthis' attacks on Israel. Iran is basically playing a very cautious game.

The fourth round of talks between the US and Iran, which were supposed to take place on May 3, were postponed. This came as the Houthis escalated their attacks on Israel. It also likely took place as the Houthis were about to come to the table for a deal with the US in Oman.

Iran’s foreign minister has been angry about perceived changes in the Trump administration’s approach to the talks. The US has appeared to harden its stance, demanding Iran’s nuclear program be dismantled.

Iran will not agree to this condition. It refuses the “Libya model,” whereby it will be stripped of its nuclear program. Iran’s foreign minister had embarked on a trip to Pakistan this week while raging against the changes in US policy. He blamed Israel and pro-Israel voices for sabotaging the talks. Meanwhile, India was planning strikes on Pakistan as the Iranian diplomat arrived and then departed. WOULD WAR with Iran lead to Israel’s destruction, or does Israel have no choice but to attack? (credit: LIGHTSPRING/SHUTTERSTOCK)

Now Iran says that the date for the next talks with the US is being studied.

Iranian state media noted that “Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei says the date for the next round of indirect talks with the United States is being studied.” The report at IRNA noted that Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson said, “As soon as the date and venue of the talks are finalized, the necessary information will be given by the Omani foreign minister, who acts as a mediator between Iran and the United States.” However, no specific date has yet been found.

Iran finds itself in the hot seat on a few issues. The UK has arrested seven Iranians accused of a terrorist plot. Iran says it will assist the UK in an investigation. Iranian state media noted that “British police said on Sunday that they had arrested eight individuals, including seven Iranian nationals, in separate operations on suspicion of ‘terrorism offences.’”

Iran’s Foreign Minister now says, “If credible allegations of misconduct are established, Iran stands ready to assist investigations…We call on the UK to ensure respect for our citizens’ rights and afford them due process.”

Iran has also sought to distance itself from the Houthis and their attacks on Israel.

On thin ice

Clearly, Iran is worried about all these cases. In the old days, Iran would have been more aggressive in backing the Houthis and also dealing with accusations in Europe. Now Iran seems on thinner ice.

Iran wants a deal with the US, and it wants to have amicable relations with Europe today. It is seeking to isolate Israel by condemning Israel’s airstrikes on Syria and other actions. However, overall, Iran is closely watching the next moves of the Trump administration.