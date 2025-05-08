Qatar’s funding of Syrian salaries: A strategic move in regional politics - analysis

Syria’s Finance Minister, Mohammed Barnieh, has stated that Qatar will assist in paying public sector employees in Syria, according to a report by AFP and Reuters.

This is crucial for the new Syrian government. Syria faces numerous challenges. One challenge is rebuilding the country. Another is integrating various regions under the new transitional government. To achieve this, the country needs investment and funds to pay basic salaries.

According to reports, Doha financing is made possible by an exemption from sanctions by the US. This is important because if Western allies and partners don’t jump in to invest in Syria, then countries that oppose the West may exploit the situation.

Syria’s new president, Ahmed Shara’a, has been doing outreach to the West. He went to France this week on his first trip to Europe. He has also been to Turkey and Saudi Arabia and he has worked to balance ties with Qatar and the UAE; two countries in the Gulf that do not always agree on policy in the region.

The initial Doha investment is not very large on a global scale, however, because Syrian salaries are quite low, it may have a big impact. Reports say it will amount to around $29 million a month. This will be initially for three months. Barnieh said this will be "followed by other measures aimed at reducing the sanctions…We continue with reforms to strengthen trust in our financial system.” Syria’s interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa attends an interview with Reuters at the presidential palace, in Damascus, Syria March 10, 2025. (credit: REUTERS/KHALIL ASHAWI)

How many people could be paid in Syria with $29 million? Let’s say the salaries are $100 a month for each person being paid. That could amount to 290,000 people being paid if the salaries went directly to the people. If the salaries of people are more than that, then there will be fewer people. How many public sector employees might be under the Syrian government currently? Syria’s population is around 20-25 million people.

The government likely controls around 16-20 million people, because it doesn’t currently rule over eastern Syria or the Turkish-run part of northern Syria. In the Kurdistan region of Iraq there are 150,000 public sector employees for 7 million people. Syria might have up to 450,000 public sector employees. Therefore the estimate above, the this could cover around 300,000 people makes sense for the area run by the Syrian government.

Doha financing is good news for Syrian debt

The Doha financing is good news. Saudi Arabia and Doha have also recently helped pay off Syrian debt to the World Bank. Other countries are looking to invest, including China. Many things are moving forward for Syria. Some critics have said Qatar uses initiatives like this to buy influence in other countries.

For instance, Doha has been critiqued for funding at universities in the US. Doha was also criticized for funding Gaza prior to October 7. Qatar said the money was not going to Hamas but rather the people. According to reports, this funding amounted in some cases to up to $30 million a month.

A report at Calcalist said that “of this amount, $10 million will be earmarked for the purchase of fuel from Israel for the operation of the only power plant in the Gaza Strip, $10 million for financing salaries of government employees, and $10 million for a monthly aid of $100 to 100,000 needy families.”

This would appear to mean that Gaza, which has a population of two million people, was receiving a third of the amount of Syria, which has 20 million people. Gazans apparently make about twice as much as Syrians or more.

Nevertheless, this would appear to imply the public sector was bloated in Gaza. One can draw the conclusions they might like, such as Hamas perhaps bloating the sector with its own members.

What’s an important lesson here? Critics of Doha’s funding should look to Syria as a model. Doha is present at the creation of the new Syrian government. It is taking responsibility for funding. Other countries in the world are not stepping up as fast.

If countries don’t want Doha to have an oversized influence, they should put their money up. There’s a saying about how “money talks.”

The Trump administration, which knows the art of the deal, might look to Syria as an example of a place to get in at the ground level of seed money financing.