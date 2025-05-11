Sharaa cements Syria-Bahrain ties with trip to Manama - analysis

Syria’s President Ahmed al-Sharaa made his latest important visit abroad on May 10, travelling to Bahrain. This comes after his trip to France on May 7 and his trip to Turkey on April 11.

He was in the UAE and Qatar in mid-April. Sharaa also travelled to Saudi Arabia, Cairo, and Turkey in early February, and also to Egypt in early March.

As such, Sharaa has now been to many important Gulf countries, and he has visited countries that do not always agree on regional policy.

Bahrain is important because it is a close ally of the West, hosts a US naval base, and is also part of the Abraham Accords. Sharaa arrived with an official delegation to the capital Manama on May 10. Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the son of the King of Bahrain, received the President al-Sharaa.

Later, King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain received Syrian President Ahmad Al-Shara at Al-Sakhir Palace in the capital, Manama, as part of an official visit, Syria’s SANA state media reported.

French President Emmanuel Macron shakes hands with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa after a joint press conference after a meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, May 7, 2025. (credit: REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq)

Syria plays the field with Middle East partners, Western countries

The visit to Bahrain was announced only days before it happened. The visit is seen as part of Damascus’ regional strategy. This seeks to balance Saudi Arabia and Turkey, as well as the UAE and Qatar. Bahrain, Jordan, Egypt, and other countries are important to Syria.

Also, Syria wants to improve ties with the US and is hoping that the visit by US President Donald Trump in mid-May could help improve ties with Washington.

According to reports, Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa is also the representative of the King of Bahrain for Humanitarian Affairs and Youth. Sharaa also met Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, Shafaq News reported.

“Bahrain, among the Arab countries that have reestablished relations with Syria in recent years, continues to support regional efforts to reintegrate Damascus into institutions such as the Arab League. The trip follows a wave of regional outreach by al-Sharaa since taking office, including visits to Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, and Jordan,” Shafaq noted.