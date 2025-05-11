Syria battles uncontrolled forest fires in coastal mountains

A series of wildfires that began Wednesday have scorched over 30 hectares (74 acres) of forest in Syria’s Latakia province, the Syrian Civil Defense reported on Sunday.

While no injuries or structural damage have been confirmed, firefighting efforts continue to be hampered by rugged terrain, limited resources, and hot, dry conditions.

Authorities have not yet determined the cause of the fires. The Civil Defense pointed to strong winds, extreme heat, and lingering wartime hazards as complicating factors.

The mountainous terrain in the coastal region has made access to fire zones difficult, slowing the delivery of equipment and water.

Ali Assi, who oversees administrative and technical services in Latakia, said the fire remains active after four days, and local crews are still waiting on additional support. Birds fly above smoke rising from a burning woodland in the northern part of Syria's Latakia governorate on July 29, 2023, as wildfires that broke out amid soaring temperature days ago continue to effect the area; illustrative. (credit: LOUAI BESHARA/AFP via Getty Images)

“We’ve contacted neighboring municipalities from Aleppo, Tartous, and Hama to send reinforcements,” Assi told the Chinese news agency Xinhua. “The fire has spread over dozens of dunams, and we’re still awaiting the arrival of heavy machinery to support operations.”

Syria’s western regions are no strangers to seasonal wildfires, especially during prolonged dry spells.

But years of conflict have left many areas with limited emergency infrastructure, making containment efforts more difficult.

Forested and agricultural areas in Latakia are especially vulnerable during the summer months, and the growing frequency of wildfires has raised concerns about environmental and economic losses in rural communities.