Trump's Mideast visit making historic progress, still many issues at stake - analysis

US President Donald Trump arrived in Qatar on May 14. This is the second stop on his Middle East trip. He already received massive applause in Saudi Arabia for his comments about the region. He also made history by meeting the new Syrian president, Ahmed al-Sharaa.

Trump’s visit has so far gone as planned. There are many issues at stake. Trump can count as positives the ceasefire with the Houthis and the release of Edan Alexander from Hamas captivity in Gaza. There are also the Iran deal talks. Doha will likely encourage Trump to be flexible in the talks with Iran, which are being hosted by Oman. The fifth round of those talks is upcoming.

People anticipating Trump visit to UAE

In the United Arab Emirates, people are anticipating the visit. UAE’s Al-Ain media noted that “Trump’s visit to the Gulf was no coincidence; rather, it reflects Washington’s priorities in one of the world’s most strategic regions.” Al-Ain spoke with Deputy Director of the Dubai Regional Media Hub Michael Mitchell, who is one of the US Government’s principal Arabic-language spokespeople.

The report at Al-Ain quoted Mitchell as saying, “First, I must say that President Trump did not choose the region randomly. This region is extremely important, and we want to strengthen strategic relations with all our Gulf partners. This is the main reason for the visit, not only on the security front, but also on the trade and investment front.” US President Donald Trump meets with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in this handout released on May 14, 2025. (credit: SAUDI PRESS AGENCY/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

Mitchell also said that the US “greatly appreciates the Gulf efforts toward a more secure and prosperous future. The United States relies heavily on our Gulf partners and mediators to achieve many shared goals and priorities, not only for resolving wars and conflicts, but also for achieving significant economic growth.”

When asked about the US administration’s priorities in the region he said, “Ultimately, many of these issues are generally interconnected. Wars and conflicts always negatively impact economic growth. We must resolve these wars and conflicts in order to achieve greater economic growth.”

Mitchell said that Iran is of paramount importance for Trump’s priorities in the region.

Trump is also working to bring an end to the war between Israel and Hamas.

The White House expects good results on these issues and progress on other files. The US official was asked how the US administration views the UAE’s role in conflict resolution. He replied, “The United States already enjoys exceptional relations with the UAE, not only on the security front but in many different areas. Regarding the economy, for example, there are more than 2,500 American companies currently operating in Dubai. And thanks to the visit of Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, deputy ruler of Abu Dhabi and UAE National Security advisor to the White House, we have significant political, diplomatic, and economic momentum.”

The US also values the UAE’s role in terms of security and stability in the region.

Mitchell pointed out to Al-Ain that “The United States and the UAE have agreements and memoranda of understanding in various fields, but this visit will certainly provide us with an opportunity to explore how to strengthen these relations and agreements, particularly in new technologies that will change the business landscape around the world.”

The UAE invests in many cutting edge technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), which will provide more opportunities for collaboration in the future, the report noted.

Mitchell also noted that the trade relationship is built on trust. “For example, the volume of Emirati investments in American markets is a clear indication of this trust. And there are many more. American society greatly appreciates further mutual investment.”