Majority of Israelis support normalization with Saudi Arabia - poll

A majority of Israelis support normalization with Saudi Arabia and the expansion of the Abraham Accords this year, according to a recent survey conducted by Ipanel on behalf of the Coalition for Regional Security.

The poll, conducted between May 7 and May 11, 2025, surveyed a representative sample of Israel’s adult population—both Jewish and Arab.

Results found that 61% of respondents supported normalization with Saudi Arabia and broader regional agreements under the Abraham Accords. Among current coalition voters, support stood at about 60%.

In addition, 67% of the public believed normalization with Saudi Arabia would strengthen Israeli security, boost the economy, improve Israel’s regional standing, and weaken Iran. Support for this view was also high among coalition voters, at 65%.

However, concerns remained over Israel’s strategy in Gaza during the current Israel-Hamas War. More than half (53%) of the public shared their belief that continued occupation of the Gaza Strip could harm the prospects for a broader regional agreement. Among coalition voters, roughly a third shared that concern. Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa meets with U.S. President Donald Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in this handout released on May 14, 2025. Saudi Press Agency/Handout via REUTERS. (credit: Getty Images/Ali Haj Suleiman, Anna Moneymaker, Win McNamee, MOHAMED HUSSAIN YOUNIS)

Support for Trump's plan to end war

When asked about a potential comprehensive plan backed by US President Donald Trump—one that includes ending the war, securing the release of hostages, achieving normalization with Saudi Arabia, and separating from the Palestinians—some 69% of respondents voiced support. This included 61% of coalition voters.

In response to the findings, the Coalition for Regional Security issued a statement urging the Israeli government to act.

“A clear majority of the Israeli public supports normalization with Saudi Arabia and the moderate Arab states, with all that this entails. This survey serves as an urgent wake-up call to the Israeli government: enough with political intransigence—get on board the regional train now. This is the moment to seize the historic opportunity presented by President Trump to reshape the Middle East and strengthen Israel’s security.

“History will not forgive those who miss the chance to bring regional stability through strategic alliances and courageous partnerships that are forming at this very moment. The Israeli people want this—now the government must say ‘yes’ to President Trump. If we keep hesitating—we will be left behind.”