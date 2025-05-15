Trump says US should take over Gaza Strip, turn it into a 'freedom zone'

US President Donald Trump suggested that the US take Gaza, deal with Hamas, and turn it into a freedom zone during a business roundtable in Qatar on Thursday.

“If it’s necessary, I think I’d be proud to have the United States have it, take it, make it a freedom zone. Let some good things happen, put people in homes where they can be safe, and Hamas is going to have to be dealt with,” Trump told Qatari officials, according to international news reports.

“They’ve never solved the Gaza problem, and if you look at it, I have aerial shots, I mean, there’s practically no building standing, there’s no building,” Trump continued.

“People are living under the rubble of buildings that collapsed, which is not acceptable; it’s a tremendous death. And I want to see that be a freedom zone.”

This is the first time Trump has made such statements to Arab leaders in a formal setting, notably while in a country that has played a primary role in mediating the Gaza hostage, ceasefire deal. US troops react as President Donald Trump walks to deliver remarks, near a banner reading, ''Peace Through Strength'', during a visit to Al Udeid Air Base in Doha, Qatar, May 15, 2025. (credit: REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER)

Trump previously suggested in February that the US take over Gaza while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was visiting the White House.

Economic development in Gaza

He said the US will create economic development that will supply an "unlimited number of jobs and housing for the people of the area."

“I do see long-term ownership position and I see it bringing great stability to that part of the Middle East and maybe the entire Middle East,” he responded when asked if he sought a permanent occupation.

Netanyahu at the time responded that Trump’s offer would support one of Israel’s main war goals, of making sure that Gaza never poses a threat to Israel again.

In January, Trump suggested that Jordan and Egypt take in Palestinians to “clean out” Gaza during a press conference on Air Force One. “You’re talking about probably a million and a half people, and we just clean out that whole thing,” Trump said. “I don’t know. Something has to happen, but it’s literally a demolition site right now.”

These comments sparked international debate, with world leaders in Europe and the Middle East condemning the idea.